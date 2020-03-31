NH Liquor Store employees receive temporary wage increase

CONCORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced a temporary wage increase for all New Hampshire Liquor Store retail employees.

All Retail Store Managers Grade I to IV, Retail Store Clerks Grade I to I and Laborers working within New Hampshire’s liquor stores will receive a 10 percent wage increase until the current state of emergency issued by Sununu on March 13 concludes.

More information on New Hampshire’s Liquor and Wine Outlets, including modified hours, can be found at liquorandwineoutlets.com.

More information on this and Sununu’s other 19 emergency orders can be found here.