NH Liquor Commission Raises Record $180,000 for NH Food Bank at Distiller’s Showcase

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) raised a record $180,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank during its 10th annual The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) raised a record $180,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank during its 10annual Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits , providing critical funding to support the Food Bank’s statewide food distribution efforts. The Distiller’s Showcase, the region’s largest spirits tasting expo, took place Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. The event featured more than 1,000 guests who enjoyed 600 premium and ultra-premium spirits for sampling, poured by world-renowned distillers, brand ambassadors and industry celebrities and experts.

“The Distiller’s Showcase continues to grow each year and we are proud to have been able to leverage the event’s success to raise $180,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank, which delivers millions of pounds of food to those in need each year,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and support of our broker, supplier and restaurant partners. It is those partnerships that have allowed us to support several important statewide causes, like the New Hampshire Food Bank, and make a positive impact on those in need throughout our state.”

The Distiller’s Showcase is the signature event of Distiller’s Week, a week-long series of events, tastings and bottle signings throughout the state. Celebrities, distillery owners and brand ambassadors from across the spirits industry were featured throughout Distiller’s Week, including Jeremy Roenick, former National Hockey League player and co-owner of Whiskey in the Wild, and Gregg Snyder, master distiller for Chicken Cock Whiskey.

The New Hampshire Food Bank, which serves as the state’s only food bank, works to provide nutritious food and resources to the thousands of New Hampshire residents who are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. In 2023, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and provided more than 16.3 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meats to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.

“We are incredibly grateful for the NHLC’s support in helping us eliminate hunger throughout the state,” said New Hampshire Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Liponis. “The fight against food insecurity is ongoing in New Hampshire, and the funds we received from this year’s Distiller’s Showcase allow us to provide thousands of nutritious meals to individuals and families in need.”

In addition to the New Hampshire Food Bank, NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers over the past eight years to raise more than $4 million for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire and beyond. This includes Best Buddies New Hampshire, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Easterseals New Hampshire, The Animal Rescue League of NH, The Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, Back in The Saddle Equine Therapy Center, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, Toys for Tots, Granite United Way and the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.