NH Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement & Licensing Receives CALEA National Law Enforcement Accreditation

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) Division of Enforcement was recently recognized by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for its dedication to public safety excellence and compliance with CALEA standards. The NHLC Division of Enforcement, which is being recognized by CALEA, joins 18 other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies in achieving this standard. This accreditation, which serves as the “International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies,” remains in effect for four years if the NHLC Division of Enforcement & Licensing continues to comply with CALEA standards.

To receive CALEA accreditation, agencies must perform a rigorous self-assessment, reviewing policies, practices, and processes against internationally accepted public safety standards, followed by an assessment by independent assessors with significant public safety experience. In addition, CALEA compiles public feedback and conducts structured interviews with select agency personnel in order to assess the agency’s effectiveness and overall service delivery capabilities. The decision to accredit is rendered by a governing body of 21 commissioners, following a public hearing and review of all reporting documentation.

“The Division of Enforcement & Licensing plays a crucial role in maintaining proper controls over the sale of liquor in our state, including working with our licensees and educating the public about the responsible consumption of alcohol,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph W. Mollica. “This accreditation speaks to the professionalism and commitment to excellence displayed by each member of the Division, especially its leadership.”

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. The Law Enforcement Accreditation process focuses on standards that provide best practices related to life, health, and safety procedures for the agency. The program provides the framework for addressing high-risk issues within a contemporary environment, and ensures officers are prepared to meet basic community service expectations and prepared to manage critical events.

“The NHLC Division of Enforcement & Licensing is extremely honored to be recognized by CALEA for our commitment to public safety throughout the Granite State,” said NHLC Director of Enforcement Chief Mark Armaganian. “We have worked diligently to demonstrate compliance with CALEA standards and are grateful to be recognized among 18 other well-deserving law enforcement agencies throughout New Hampshire. Receiving this accreditation is a significant accomplishment for our agency and showcases the quality of service we continually provide to our community.”

For more information about the NHLC Division of Enforcement and Licensing, visit https://www.nh.gov/liquor/enforcement/index.htm.