NH joins multi-state investigation of JUUL’s youth-targeted marketing and claims

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire has joined a coalition of 39-states to engage in a multistate investigation of JUUL Labs. The investigation will focus on JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

A multistate investigation is a coordinated effort by attorneys general that combines resources to conduct an investigation into a company or business practice which may be in violation of state consumer protection laws.

While traditional cigarette use has decreased among youth, vaping is growing in popularity, undermining national progress towards reducing tobacco use. The National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control in 2019, found more than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, led by Senior Assistant Attorney General Brandon Garod, will participate with other attorneys general in this investigation.