NH Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College to host January GOP presidential primary debate

The event will be held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee and will come just days after the Iowa caucuses, as attention turns to the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary the following week.“ABC News is excited to host this Republican debate with our partners in the nation’s first primary state of New Hampshire,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin. “Our powerhouse political team has been working hard on this debate to provide our audience with the opportunity to hear from the candidates at this decisive moment in the primary race.”

Saint Anselm has a long history of impartial participation in the democratic process. Every major candidate for president since the 1960 election has visited Saint Anselm. The college is widely recognized as playing an important and unique role in placing all viable candidates before the American public.

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics, whose non-partisan mission is to educate, engage and empower citizens to participate in civic and political life, is at the center of much of this activity. The Institute offers students unparalleled opportunities to be in the front row of the democratic process in the United States.

“The New Hampshire Institute of Politics and Saint Anselm College are delighted to continue the long-standing tradition of partnering with ABC News and WMUR-TV in hosting the New Hampshire primary debate,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Four years ago, Saint Anselm hosted the only head-to-head Democratic presidential primary debate in New Hampshire on Feb. 7, 2020. Once again, the debate will take place in the Thomas F. Sullivan Arena.

More details about the debate, format, qualifications, moderators, as well as ABC News’ coverage will be announced at a later time.

Originally published at anselm.edu