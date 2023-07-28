NH inmate placed on ‘escape status’ from Calumet House last week shot and killed by Miami police

CONCORD, NH – A New Hampshire inmate who was being held in the minimum security Calumet House in Manchester and who has been on “escape status” since he walked away on July 21 was shot and killed Thursday by police in Miami Florida, after a shoplifting incident led to a hostage situation.

Darien Young, 29, formerly of Gonic, NH, was identified as the man who was caught shoplifting at a Victoria’s Secret in Miami Beach on July 27. Before police arrived, according to news reports out of Miami, Young had taken two people as hostages inside the store – a mother and her teen daughger – and was holding them at knifepoint. A responding Miami police officer discharged his firearm, striking Young. There were no other injuries reported.

🚨Warning🚨this video may be difficult to watch. A woman and a teenage girl held hostage by a man with a knife, inside a store on Lincoln Road Thursday night. A Miami Beach Police Officer shot and killed the knife wielding man. Both victims made it out unharmed (at least… pic.twitter.com/dpQMs6o26i — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 28, 2023

Young was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. Young’s next of kin have been notified.

Young was incarcerated in New Hampshire for receiving stolen property (two counts), controlled drug acts prohibited, burglary, and falsifying physical evidence. He had a minimum parole eligibility of July 31, 2023, and a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028.