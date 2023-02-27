NH housing authorities awarded $9.6 million for housing stock investments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Housing authorities in New Hampshire will share $9.6 million in funding to make capital investments in housing stock, after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $31.6 billion nationally.

Funding dedicated to make sure public housing residents have adequate and secure housing was awarded to 10 housing authorities across the Granite State through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, the department announced. In all, nearly 2,770 public housing authorities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands received grants.

“Grants are awarded to communities large and small, urban and rural – from Washington, D.C., to Whatcom County in Washington state, and everywhere in between,” HUD officials said in a news release.

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said, “As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for. With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”

The grants provide money to build, renovate, and/or modernize public housing. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements, such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

New Hampshire was awarded $9,689,961. Housing authority allocations are: