NH House speaker issues statement against white nationalist

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, New Hampshire House of Representatives Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) released statement confronting e-mails from Lakes Region-based White Nationalist Ryan Murdough attacking state representatives.

This week, Murdough praised Packard for holding a house session on the first full day of Passover, a move that was challenged by Amanda Tolle (D-Keene) and other state representatives who considered the date to be inappropriate gesture toward Jewish state representatives.

April 6 is the deadline for bills originating out of the House to be sent to the Senate.

Murdough has also targeted state representatives who have supported LGBTQ+ bills in recent weeks, stating that they should not be allowed to represent the public due to their views.

Packard did not mention Murdough by name, but said that he does not condone violence against others, hate speech, or any type of speech that marginalizes any particular group because of their beliefs, race, or personal life choices.

“We live in a country that was built upon the idea that anybody has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said in his statement. “We still believe in that, and we still believe that every human being is equal. This individual’s hate-filled crusade is not representative of any one political party, and it will not be tolerated.”

Packard went onto to call Murdough’s beliefs dangerous and urged others to speak out against all forms of hate speech that promote racism, homophobia, antisemitism and transphobia.

Murdough ran for state rep in Grafton County in 2010, facing scorn then from Republican leaders.