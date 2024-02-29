NH Homeowner Assistance Fund program to close March 8

BEDFORD, NH – The federally funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund (NH HAF) program will stop accepting applications on Friday, March 8, 2024, when funding for the program is anticipated to be exhausted. Applications already submitted will be placed on a waitlist and applicants will receive a notice regarding their eligibility and availability of funds.

Since it launched in March 2022, the NH Homeowner Assistance Fund program has provided assistance to eligible New Hampshire homeowners through grants towards past-due mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, and association fees. NH HAF has awarded over $36.5 million in grants funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

In assisting more than 3,000 struggling homeowners, the NH Homeowner Assistance Fund program has helped families remain in their home. A Cheshire County homeowner wrote, “I just wanted to say a huge THANK YOU for helping me save my house. We got behind because of the Covid situation and I was scared we were going to lose our house. You have no idea what this means to me!”

NH HAF anticipates having sufficient funding for all applications received to date. It is anticipated that all available funds will be exhausted by March 8, 2024. Applications are being reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been distributed. Information on NH HAF funding distribution can be found at NHHousing.org/HAF.

If you, or someone you know, are a NH homeowner and are having difficulty paying housing bills, visit HomeHelpNH.org/homeowners for a list of available resources.

The NH Homeowner Assistance Fund is a temporary relief program. It is a federally funded program through the NH Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery and is administered by New Hampshire Housing. The program is being supported, in whole or in part, by a federal award number HAF0014 awarded to the State of New Hampshire by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Homeowner Assistance Fund established by Section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2.

About New Hampshire Housing: As a self-supporting public corporation, New Hampshire Housing promotes, finances and supports housing solutions for the people of New Hampshire. Since its inception, NH Housing has helped more than 55,000 families purchase their own homes and has been instrumental in financing the creation of almost 16,000 multifamily housing units. NHHousing.org