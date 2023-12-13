NH Homeowner Assistance Fund Program moves to wait list on December 15

BEDFORD, NH – The federally-funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund (NH HAF) program is reaching the end of its funding allocation and will transition to a wait list status on December 15, 2023. Applications received on or after that date will be held pending determination of available funding. As program funds are available, applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once funds have been exhausted, the program will no longer accept new applications.

Since its launch in March 2022, NH HAF has been providing assistance to eligible New Hampshire homeowners through grants of up to $40,000 per household towards past-due mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, and association fees. NH HAF has awarded $28.5 million in grants and anticipates an additional $5 million in funded applications. About 97% of beneficiaries have incomes less than 100% of the area median income, 68% of which have incomes less than 50% of AMI. Details of funding distribution are available at NHHousing.org/HAF.

“This program has thus far assisted more than 2,600 struggling homeowners, helping them remain in their homes,” noted Rob Dapice, executive director of New Hampshire Housing. “While funding for the NH Homeowner Assistance Fund is winding down, we remain committed to helping all New Hampshire residents have a safe and affordable place to call home.”

If you or someone you know owns their home and is having difficulty paying housing bills due to the pandemic, please visit HomeHelpNH.org for a list of available resources.

The NH Homeowner Assistance Fund is a temporary relief program. When funds are exhausted, the program will close. NH HAF is a federally funded program through the NH Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery and is administered by New Hampshire Housing. The program is being supported, in whole or in part, by a federal award number HAF0014 awarded to the State of New Hampshire by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Homeowner Assistance Fund established by Section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2.

About New Hampshire Housing: New Hampshire Housing is a self-supporting public corporation that promotes, finances, and supports housing solutions for the people of New Hampshire. We have helped more than 55,000 families purchase their own homes and been instrumental in financing the creation of more than 16,000 multifamily housing units.

