NH high school students showcase and compete in state’s largest science fair 

CONCORD, NH – Three New Hampshire high school students were recently recognized for their projects in the 2024 New Hampshire Science and Engineering Association (NHSEEA) Expo.

Jaansi Ritesh Patel, a junior from Phillips Exeter Academy, was awarded first place for her project in behavioral science, “Inducing an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) with Electroencephalography as an Intervention to Improve Mental Function” at the expo, held Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Concord’s NHTI.

Second place went to Robin Chris Dao, a sophomore from Phillips Exeter Academy, for his project in biochemistry, “CRISPR-cas12a based 1 step system for diagnostics of COPD using miRNA.” Third place was awarded to Anfeng Wilson Xie, a sophomore from St. Paul’s School, Concord, for his Engineering project “Energy-Generating and Power-Storing Seashell.”

NHSEE is NH’s largest high school science competition. The NHSEEA promotes the advancement of science, engineering, technology, and math (STEM) education in the state of New Hampshire. Through the annual Expo, and in collaboration with NH businesses, local communities, and with the state’s colleges and universities, NHSEEA encourages students to showcase STEM proficiencies to create solutions to real-world problems. NHSEEA provides NH students an opportunity to showcase their work in its science fair and utilize the experience as a pathway to college, career and beyond.

The NHSEEA Expo is Regeneron ISEF affiliated, and its previous winners have continued on to success at the national and international level, with recognitions at the White House.