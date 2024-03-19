NH high school students showcase and compete in state’s largest science fair 

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Press Release Civics, Education 0
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Press Release Civics, Education 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

2024 NHSEE winners
2024 NHSEE Expo winners from left, Jaansi Ritesh Patel, Robin Chris Dao, and Anfeng Wilson Xie, with NHSEEA President Deb Schuh

CONCORD, NH – Three New Hampshire high school students were recently recognized for their projects in the 2024 New Hampshire Science and Engineering Association (NHSEEA) Expo.

Jaansi Ritesh Patel, a junior from Phillips Exeter Academy, was awarded first place for her project in behavioral science, “Inducing an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) with Electroencephalography as an Intervention to Improve Mental Function” at the expo, held  Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Concord’s NHTI. 

Second place went to Robin Chris Dao, a sophomore from Phillips Exeter Academy, for his project in biochemistry, “CRISPR-cas12a based 1 step system for diagnostics of COPD using miRNA.” Third place was awarded to  Anfeng Wilson Xie, a sophomore from St. Paul’s School, Concord, for his  Engineering project “Energy-Generating and Power-Storing Seashell.” 

NHSEE is NH’s largest high school science competition. The NHSEEA  promotes the advancement of science, engineering, technology, and math  (STEM) education in the state of New Hampshire. Through the annual Expo, and in collaboration with NH businesses, local communities, and with the  state’s colleges and universities, NHSEEA encourages students to showcase  STEM proficiencies to create solutions to real-world problems. NHSEEA  provides NH students an opportunity to showcase their work in its science fair and utilize the experience as a pathway to college, career and beyond. 

The NHSEEA Expo is Regeneron ISEF affiliated, and its previous winners have continued on to success at the national and international level, with recognitions at the White House. 

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts