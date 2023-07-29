NH Guard announces initial findings of evaluation for workplace policies and compliance

Friday, July 28, 2023 Press Release Civics, Government 0
Friday, July 28, 2023 Press Release Civics, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NH State Armory on Canal Street.

CONCORD, NH – NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities announced Friday that National Guard Bureau (NGB) briefed their initial findings from its Staff Assistance Visit (SAV) on New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) programs involving sexual assault, harassment, and diversity and inclusion.

The SAV team consisted of personnel from NGB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Office of Complex Investigations (OCI) and Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

In April, Mikolaities requested the NGB SAV for the New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG) and New Hampshire Air National Guard (NHANG) in the areas of “perception of hostile work environment, favoritism and/or lack of fair treatment; equal opportunity and sexual harassment concerns; and sexual assault prevention and response.”

During a July 25 out-brief, NGB found that the NHNG, both Army and Air, is compliant with programming and implementation of Department of Defense and NGB policies and procedures with respect to SAPR; diversity, equity and inclusion; and criminal investigations.

Beginning in May, the SAV team identified teaching and training opportunities to ensure resource accountability and compliance. The NHNG implemented relevant teaching and training, which is in line with the recommendations from NGB.

A final SAV report is anticipated to be released to the adjutant general within the next 45 days.

“We are encouraged by NGB’s assessment of compliance with programming and policies,” Mikolaities said. “We look forward to the final report and anticipate areas where we can improve and implement best practices.”

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts