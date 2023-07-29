NH Guard announces initial findings of evaluation for workplace policies and compliance

CONCORD, NH – NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities announced Friday that National Guard Bureau (NGB) briefed their initial findings from its Staff Assistance Visit (SAV) on New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) programs involving sexual assault, harassment, and diversity and inclusion.

The SAV team consisted of personnel from NGB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Office of Complex Investigations (OCI) and Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

In April, Mikolaities requested the NGB SAV for the New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG) and New Hampshire Air National Guard (NHANG) in the areas of “perception of hostile work environment, favoritism and/or lack of fair treatment; equal opportunity and sexual harassment concerns; and sexual assault prevention and response.”

During a July 25 out-brief, NGB found that the NHNG, both Army and Air, is compliant with programming and implementation of Department of Defense and NGB policies and procedures with respect to SAPR; diversity, equity and inclusion; and criminal investigations.

Beginning in May, the SAV team identified teaching and training opportunities to ensure resource accountability and compliance. The NHNG implemented relevant teaching and training, which is in line with the recommendations from NGB.

A final SAV report is anticipated to be released to the adjutant general within the next 45 days.

“We are encouraged by NGB’s assessment of compliance with programming and policies,” Mikolaities said. “We look forward to the final report and anticipate areas where we can improve and implement best practices.”