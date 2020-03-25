NH GOP postpones convention due to COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Republican Party has announced that it is postponing its state convention to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The move came after the release of Center for Disease Control guidelines last week recommending the postponement of all events including over 50 people for eight weeks.

The convention was originally scheduled for Gilbert Hood Middle School on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu also issued a prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people on March 16, and a further prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people on March 23. Both of these emergency orders expire on April 6.

More information on the state’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.nh.gov/covid19. More information on the New Hampshire Republican Party can be found at https://www.nh.gop.