NH Global Forum – Prospects for Peace in the Middle Eas

MANCHESTER–Despite talk of a United States disengagement from the Middle East and North Africa, U.S. military engagement has increased over the past decade. While political and military leaders continue to shift their focus to Asia, and more specifically the rising competition with China, the Middle East and North Africa have continued to command the attention of the West. The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire invites the public to join a conversation with Amb. Hesham Youssef, Senior Fellow at the US Institute of Peace, on the “Prospects for Peace: Challenges Facing the Middle East and North Africa” as part of the Global Forum Fundraiser.

On June 13 at 6:00 p.m., World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) will host a moderated discussion at Southern New Hampshire University with Ambassador Youssef, former Egyptian Ambassador, to continue the critical conversation around the importance that this region still plays in the world and how regional issues can spread to change realities in the United States. As China and Russia work to increase their influence in the region, longstanding conflicts intensify, and more people leave the region in search of a better life, the United States continues to have vital interests to promote.

“After years of intense engagement with the region, many Americans have grown weary of worrying about events in the Middle East and North Africa,” stated Tim Horgan, WACNH executive director. “However, the countries of this region, and the issues driving conflict today, remain as important as ever. This goes well beyond the price of oil, to include human rights issues, migration, supply chains, and geo-political competition between authoritarians and democracies.”

Ambassador Youssef has a long career as a diplomat in this area of the world, sitting at the table through some of the most important changes of the past 20 years. From appointments to the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and various posts around the world for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is uniquely positioned to lead the discussion into key interests and needed conditions to promote peace in this region. Attending this conversation is the first step towards a better understanding how to support a more peaceful and prosperous world, with the opportunity to share and challenge perspectives on the best path forward. The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire invites you to engage in this critical conversation.

More information and registration for this event is at tinyurl.com/Prospects-For-Peace

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps the people of the Granite State deepen their understanding of global issues. For a complete look at WACNH’s upcoming programs, please visit www.wacnh.org