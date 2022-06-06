NH Gives returns to help Granite State non-profits

CONCORD, N.H. – NH Gives — New Hampshire’s largest online fundraising event for nonprofits — returns on June 7-8 with an unprecedented opportunity to donate to hundreds of nonprofit organizations doing great work in New Hampshire communities. Last year, more than 14,000 donors gave $3.8 million to 584 nonprofit organizations in just 24 hours. This year, close to 600 nonprofits will participate, sharing their stories of impact and asking Granite Staters to once again dig deep to help fund critical work in communities across the state.

NHGives.org is an easy-to-use, secure platform where people can learn about nonprofits doing amazing things in the Granite State and donate directly. Participating nonprofits are helping to feed people who are hungry, mentor children, protect the environment, enrich our communities through the arts — and so much more. For 24 hours between 5 p.m. on June 7 and 5 p.m. on June 8, donations are tallied as participating nonprofit organizations compete for additional cash prizes, with leaderboards displaying progress. People can choose from nearly 600 nonprofits to support — and take advantage of nearly $900,000 in bonus pool funds and matching gifts to increase the impact of their contributions.

“NH Gives is a powerful way for Granite Staters to come together to show our support for the nonprofits that are there for us when we need them the most,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits. “Every donation can make a difference.”

Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched NH Gives in 2016, the event has raised more than $8.7 million from thousands of donors to support hundreds of nonprofits across New Hampshire.

“As we continue to navigate challenging times in our communities, nonprofits will be there for us every step of the way,” said Richard Ober, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “Together, we can do something big for the organizations that improve the quality of life for everyone who calls New Hampshire home. Let’s show New Hampshire’s nonprofits what’s possible when we come together and give.”

A $240,000 bonus pool made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors, will stretch every dollar donated during NH Gives. The bonus pool is awarded to all participating nonprofits based on the percentage of the overall NH Gives total they raise. For example: If a nonprofit raises 2 percent of our grand total, they will receive 2 percent of the bonus pool…if they raise 5 percent of the grand total, they get 5 percent of the bonus pool. Essentially, the bonus pool ensures that donations go a little bit further during NH Gives. In addition, donors have offered more than $650,000 to match donations to specific nonprofits.

Two live stream periods on NHGives.org and Facebook will feature participating nonprofits, New Hampshire notables and prize announcements. Greg Kretschmar, the host of Greg & the Morning Buzz on 100.3 WHEB, Rock 101-FM, The Hawk 104.9, Q-106, and Frank-FM 107.1, and Scott Spradling, an Emmy Award-winning former reporter, anchor, and political director for WMUR-TV, will host the live stream from 4:45 p.m. to 9:00 pm on June 7 and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on June 8 from the NH PBS studios in Durham, NH. The live stream is made possible through the generous support of NH PBS and the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.

New Hampshire PBS is proud to once again host the NH Gives LIVE stream from its new studio. “We’re honored to highlight the critical role nonprofits play in the Granite State. Now more than ever, we encourage everyone to support these vitally important organizations,” says Peter Frid, NHPBS president and CEO.

The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits is leading efforts behind NH Gives with support from the program’s lead sponsor, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Additional sponsors include Comcast NBCUniversal, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Chase Bank, Fidium, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Eversource, People’s United Bank, RiverWoods, Century 21 Circa 72, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Loft Light Media, Beth Saunders Associates, and Harvest Development Group, as well as media sponsors Circle Signworx, the Union Leader, NH Business Review, WMUR, the Keene Sentinel, the Spradling Group, Montagne Powers, Grappone Automotive, InDepth NH, Spectrum Marketing, the Granite State News Collaborative and the NH Fisher Cats. Additional support was provided by Brown & Company Design, NH Strategic Marketing and Heartwood Media.