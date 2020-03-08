NH Gay Men’s Chorus to perform exciting spring concert series

Don’t miss the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) perform during their upcoming spring concert series, Let Me Be The Music. Bring your family and friends to hear the chorus sing uplifting songs in beautiful four-part harmony. There are performances in four New Hampshire cities:

NASHUA – Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Nashua

121 Manchester Street – Nashua NH

(603) 882-4512

MANCHESTER – Sunday, May 3, 2020. 4 p.m.

Derryfield School

2108 River Road – Manchester, NH

(603) 669-4524

CONCORD – Saturday, May 16, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church

79 Clinton Street – Concord, NH

(603) 224-7413

PORTSMOUTH – Sunday, May 17, 2020, 4 p.m.

South Church

292 State Street – Portsmouth NH

(603) 436-4762

Ticket prices are the following:

• ADULT (ages 13 through 64) – $22

• SENIOR (ages 65+) and VETERAN – $17

• Children (ages 12 and under) are admitted FREE

Tickets can be purchased at the venue door or in advance online at www.nhgmc.com/tickets/

IMPORTANT: When you purchase tickets online, you pick them up at the door of your concert; they are not mailed to you. Your tickets will be waiting for you, under your name, at the tickets table in the lobby of your concert venue.

Call (603) 263-4333 or visit www.nhgmc.com for more information.