NH Food Bank welcomes new Executive Chef Bradley Labarre

MANCHESTER, NH – Bradley Labarre is stepping up to fight hunger in the Granite State as the New Hampshire Food Bank’s new Executive Chef and Program Manager for the Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program. Labarre brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, having graduated with honors from culinary school and earning his Executive Chef Certification from the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

Labarre has been volunteering with the New Hampshire Food Bank for more than eight years. Prior to working with the New Hampshire Food Bank, Labarre was operations manager with Compass Group USA, the leading food and support services company in North America. Labarre is taking over for Jayson McCarter who built the Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program and served in the position for over 15 years.

“We are pleased to welcome Bradley Labarre as our new Executive Chef and Program Manager for the Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program, especially given his experience volunteering with the New Hampshire Food Bank and his background with the American Culinary Federation,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “We are excited to see Bradley continue to grow our culinary program to benefit those in need and we know he will make a major positive impact on our efforts to fight hunger in New Hampshire. I also want to thank Jayson for developing the Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program into the meaningful program it is today and for all he has done for the New Hampshire Food Bank. Jayson will continue to consult with us and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

The Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program reaches outside food distribution to fight the root causes of hunger by empowering people to learn new skills, enabling them to become more self-sufficient and to improve their quality of life. The Culinary Job Training Program is an eight-week course to help individuals suffering financial hardship gain the skills and experience necessary to seek employment in the food service industry. The Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program works with thousands of individuals per year, and through the program, the New Hampshire Food Bank provides more than 500 meals per day to five Boys & Girls Clubs of the surrounding areas, and produces meals in bulk to be frozen for use by 31 other partner agencies.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to lead the New Hampshire Food Bank’s Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program, which provides people in need with the skills they need to find jobs in the food service industry,” Labarre said. “Through this important program, I look forward to working with the New Hampshire Food Bank community to contribute toward the greater goal of eliminating hunger in New Hampshire.”

A Manchester native, Labarre is currently the secretary of the Epicurean Club of Boston, the oldest ACF chapter in the country and is working toward entering the American Academy of Chefs. Labarre has also previously volunteered with the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter and New Horizons Manchester.

In 2021, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of non-perishable food to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution to meet the need.

For more information and to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.