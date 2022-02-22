NH Food Bank turns $50K Bank of America’s Employee Booster Initiative donation into 100K meals

MANCHESTER, NH – Bank of America has made a $50,000 donation worth 100,000 meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank to address food insecurity in the state. In New Hampshire, Feeding America estimates one in nine people are facing food insecurity, including 12 percent of New Hampshire children. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in New Hampshire and across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.

Bank of America is supporting its employees’ health and safety while addressing one of the local communities’ most critical needs. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in New Hampshire who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has provided $50,000 in funding to the NH Food Bank in support of local hunger relief efforts.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges at the local and national level, resulting in significant increases in food insecurity, which refers to people who are unsure when or where their next meal will come from. In 2021, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food, the equivalent of nearly 15 million meals, to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution to meet the need.

For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide approximately two meals; with the bank’s donation, the Food Bank is able to provide 100,000 additional meals to individuals and families throughout New Hampshire. Bank of America has supported the organization for more than 15 years through sponsorship, philanthropy and volunteerism, supporting Food Bank programs and teammates regularly volunteering at mobile food pantries and donation packing events. Bank of America has also partnered with the New Hampshire Food Bank to provide summer internship opportunities for local high school juniors and seniors through the Bank of America Student Leaders Program.

“We are extremely grateful for Bank of America’s generous support, which comes at a crucial time of year when many families are having to make difficult decisions on whether to pay for utilities, purchase warm clothing or put food on the table,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “We are always focused on our goal of eliminating hunger in New Hampshire and critical ongoing support from partners like Bank of America makes a major difference in our efforts to make that goal a reality. We cannot thank Bank of America enough for supporting the statewide work we do.”

Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million dollars to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort. Since 2015, Bank of America has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts.

“As the pandemic continues to impact New Hampshire, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Ken Sheldon, President, Bank of America New Hampshire. “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 in each of the company’s 93 markets to local nonprofit partners as part its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.

The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits towards health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.

About the New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. The New Hampshire Food Bank receives no federal or state funding for food distribution. In 2021, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers. For more information. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.