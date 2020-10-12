NH Food Bank to host mobile food pantries in Littleton, Claremont and Concord

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Food Bank will host three drive-through mobile food pantries this week in Littleton, Claremont and Concord. The New Hampshire Food Bank is currently in the midst of a five-week series in which it is hosting three mobile food pantries each week. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has hosted 28 mobile food pantries since March to meet the growing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

WHEN & WHERE

Littleton – Tuesday, October 13, from 1-3 PM

Hitchiner Manufacturing Building

24 Beacon Street

Claremont – Thursday, October 15, from 11 AM-1 PM

Monadnock Park

190 Broad Street

Concord – Friday, October 16, from 12-2 PM

NHTI Concord

31 College Drive

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.

About the New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act. Since the spread of COVID-19, there are approximately one in seven men, women and children in New Hampshire who are food insecure, a projected 71,000 additional people and more than a 57 percent increase. In 2019, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after-school programs, and daycare centers. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.