NH Food Bank teams up with NH Army National Guard to host 2 mobile food pantries

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, and the New Hampshire Army National Guard will host two mobile food pantries to support those who are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. The New Hampshire Food Bank and volunteers from the New Hampshire Army National Guard 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion will host mobile food pantries in Manchester on Friday, June 12, and in North Conway on Saturday, June 20. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to distribute to families and individuals in need during these drive-through events. All food will be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

The Mobile Food Pantries will be available:

Friday June 12 at 1 p.m.

Comcast Parking Lot

676 Island Pond Road

Manchester, NH



Saturday, June 20, at 10 AM



Kennett High School

409 Eagles Way

North Conway, NH

New Hampshire Food Bank officials have seen the need rising across the state as families and individuals deal with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates one in nine New Hampshire residents are food insecure.

About the New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank will received one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act. In 2019, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 425 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and daycare centers. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.