NH Food Bank deploying mobile food pantries

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, is preparing for an anticipated increase in food insecurity due to the statewide impact of COVID-19. Along with increasing food purchasing, the New Hampshire Food Bank is working with agencies across the state to provide resources and to understand where the need is greatest. The New Hampshire Food Bank established a dedicated webpage to provide a secure online portal for making donations, and to keep employees, partners and clients informed. Visit nhfoodbank.org/covid-19.

“We are already seeing an overall increase in orders and we are seeing a number of agencies that have not needed our resources in some time reaching out and placing orders for food,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director. “With many people now out of work, coupled with families who typically depend on free and reduced school meals, we know the need is rising fast and we are taking every possible step to ensure we can provide food to those in need.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food bank will host modified mobile food pantries, dropping off truckloads of food with partner agencies for distribution.

The food bank’s culinary kitchen has doubled meal production and is providing ready-to-eat meals to partner agencies.

“This is a difficult time for everyone as we know the pandemic is taking an economic toll locally and across the country,” Liponis said. “We know an individual’s situation can change quickly and we want the public to know we are here as a resource for those in need no matter the circumstances.”

For those who are able, the New Hampshire Food Bank is encouraging individuals and businesses to make cash donations, which allow the food bank to purchase food for statewide distribution. The New Hampshire Food Bank receives no state or federal funding for food distribution, and can turn every dollar donated into two nutritious meals.

When donating to any cause or nonprofit organization, the New Hampshire Food Bank is also reminding the public to verify sources before donating. “Unfortunately, there are those who will try to capitalize on difficult times, such as these, so we just remind people to take the time to make sure the cause or nonprofit is legitimate,” Liponis added.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the food bank is currently not accepting volunteers.

For more information and to donate, visit nhfoodbank.org/covid-19.