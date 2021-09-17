NH Food Bank celebrates new mural

Scenes from the mural. Photos/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire Food Bank celebrated a new mural at its headquarters on East Industrial Park Drive.

The 175-foot long, 3,000-square-foot mural was sponsored by Walden Mutual Bank and created by “Big” Sam Weinberger of Big Sam’s Paints.

According to Weinberger, the planning process for the mural, his first ever in New Hampshire, took approximately two months and he has been painting the mural all this week, with painting nearly completed as of Friday morning.

New Hampshire Food Bank Director Eileen Liponis hoped the mural could lift spirts as the organization commemorates Food Action Month as well as Food Action Day specifically on Friday.

“With COVID, so many of us got so close to hunger,” said Liponis. “I want this to be a celebration of what we do.”

New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) was also in attendance, joking that the mural made it easier to find the building while driving by while also thanking those gathered for the hard work they have done for New Hampshire, noting that many Granite Staters needed the help of the Food Bank for the first time ever during the pandemic.

“This is a great way to welcome people to the facility and reflect the positivity of the mission of the New Hampshire Food Bank, you all are changing the lives of people in our state,” said Pappas. “We know that through COVID, the mission has been as important as ever.”