NH Fishing Report for June 2020

June is one of the best months of the year to get out on the water in the Granite State. Whether you are fishing from shore or from a boat, or are exploring a lake or a river, New Hampshire’s waters offer diverse opportunities in all parts of the state.
This June will be a great month to chase fish of all kinds. Because of the cool spring and chilly nights, water temperatures are not yet near their higher summertime readings, which will help to keep fish active during the day. As the weather continues to warm up, various insects will continue to hatch, keeping many species of fish interested in what’s happening on the surface of the water — and give the angler an indication of what their targets are after for a meal.
Free fishing day June 5 was a huge success. Mandatory catch-and-release season for bass expired June 15.
Trout stocking efforts continue throughout the state, however this year we will not be publishing our stocking reports to prevent the congregation of anglers in groups, and also to protect the safety of our hatcheries staff as they work in the field. All species of trout like cooler water temperatures, so now is the time to get on your favorite pond or river and see what you can catch!
- Learn more about the different species of fish in New Hampshire, and some suggestions on how to catch them.
If you are ready for some new action, or are not sure where to go fishing if you are just getting started, there are a number of resources that will help you set out in the right direction. To learn about different water bodies throughout the state and the fish they hold, to find out about New Hampshire’s fishing rules and regulations, and for tips for success and access by geographic region visit the Fishing Publications webpage — your one-stop resource.
- Trout Stocking Report: www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-stocking.html
- Fishing licenses: www.nhfishandgame.com. Kids under 16 fish free!
- Boating Access
- Public Access Maps
- Regional Fishing Guides and Fishing Publications
- NH Lakes and Ponds Stocked with Trout and Open Year Round
- NH Rivers and Streams Stocked with Trout and Open Year Round
- Trout Fishing in NH
Suggested Fishing Locations (by species) – select a link below to expand selection.
|Lakes / Central Region
|American Eel
|Winnipesaukee, Silver (Lochmere), Winnisquam, Opechee lakes; Merrimack, Winnipesaukee rivers.
|Black Crappie
|Balch, Milton-3/Northeast, Spectacle (Meredith), Pine River ponds; Belleau, Great East, Pemigewasset, Wickwas, Hermit, Winnipesaukee lakes.
|Bluegill
|Numerous warmwater ponds; Winnipesaukee, Wickwas lakes; Lees Mills Pond; Connecticut, Merrimack rivers.
|Brook Trout
|Most headwater/mountain brooks (wild fish); designated trout ponds; Pleasant (Elkins), White (Tamworth), Highland (Andover) lakes; Tewksbury, Saltmarsh, Perch, Spectacle ponds; Sky, Upper Hall ponds (fly only); Pemigewasset (Lincoln, Campton, Thornton), East Branch Pemigewasset rivers.
|Brown Bullhead
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers.
|Brown Trout
|Crystal (Eaton), Mascoma, Webster, Mirror (Woodstock), Tarleton lakes; Big and Middle Pea Porridge, Lower Beech ponds; Mascoma, Connecticut, Pemigewasset (southern) rivers.
|Carp
|Mascoma Lake; Merrimack, Connecticut rivers.
|Chain Pickerel
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers; Merrimack, Connecticut rivers and oxbows.
|Cusk (Burbot)
|Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, Newfound lakes.
|Fallfish
|Winnipesaukee, Opechee, Silver, Winnisquam, Chocorua lakes; numerous medium to large rivers.
|Lake Trout
|Newfound, Winnisquam, Winnipesaukee, Sunapee, Silver (Madison), Merrymeeting, Tarleton, Great East lakes; Big Dan Hole Pond.
|Lake Whitefish
|Winnipesaukee, Silver (Madison), Big Squam lakes.
|Landlocked Salmon
|Big and Little Squam, Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, Conway, Merrymeeting, Newfound, Ossipee, Pleasant (Elkins), Sunapee lakes; Big Dan Hole Pond.
|Largemouth Bass
|Numerous warmwater lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers; Winnipesaukee, Big and Little Squam, Waukewan, Wickwas, Pemigewasset, Crystal (Gilmanton), Hermit, Conway lakes; Milton-3/Northeast, Balch ponds; Merrimack, Connecticut rivers and oxbows.
|Northern Pike
|Connecticut River and oxbows; Upper and Lower Baker ponds.
|Pumpkinseed
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers.
|Rainbow Trout
|Designated trout ponds; Winnipesaukee, Newfound, Winnisquam, Big and Little Squam, Crystal (Enfield), Mascoma, Waukewan, Winona, Lovell, Stinson, Tarleton, Little Sunapee, Highland, Wentworth lakes; Tewksbury, Saltmarsh, Lower Beech ponds; Newfound (fly only), Winnipesaukee, Pemigewasset, Connecticut rivers.
|Rock Bass
|Mascoma, Sunapee, Crystal (Enfield), Pleasant (Elkins), Canaan Street lakes; Merrimack, Connecticut rivers.
|Round Whitefish
|Newfound Lake
|Smallmouth Bass
|Winnipesaukee, Big and Little Squam, Winnisquam, Newfound, Wentworth, Little Sunapee, Pleasant (Elkins), Merrymeeting, Lovell, Manning, Webster, Ossipee, Waukewan, Opechee, Sunset, Crystal (Gilmanton), Conway, Great East lakes; Goose, Grafton, Rust ponds; Pemigewasset, Winnipesaukee, Merrimack rivers.
|Walleye
|Connecticut River
|White Perch
|Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, Big Squam, Opechee, Waukewan, Wentworth, Mascoma, Silver (Lochmere), Ossipee lakes; Goose, Upper and Lower Baker ponds.
|Yellow Perch
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers.
|Southeast NH/Merrimack Valley
|American Shad
|Salmon Falls River.
|Black Crappie
|Bear Hill Pond & Spruce Pond (Allenstown), Merrimack River (Franklin to Hooksett), Big Island Pond (Derry), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Powwow River (East Kingston), Great Pond, Greenwood Pond & Country Pond (Kingston), Scobie Pond (Londonderry), Pawtuckaway Lake & Round Pond (Nottingham), Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem), Angle Pond (Sandown), Canobie Lake (Windham), Ayers Pond (Barrington), Bellamy Res. (Madbury), Willand Pond (Somersworth), Turtletown Pond (Concord), Brindle Pond (Barnstead), Wheelwright Pond (Lee), Winkley Pond (Barrington), Contoocook River, and Hoit Road Marsh (Concord), Harvey Lake (Northwood).
|Bluegill
|Big Island Pond (Rockingham), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Lamprey River (Deerfield, Northwood), Merrimack River, Hood Pond & Beaver Lake (Derry), Scobie Pond & Kendal Pond (Londonderry), Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem), Cobbetts Pond (Windham), Brindle Pond & Lily Pond (Barnstead), Deer Meadow Pond (Chichester), Horseshoe Pond (Concord), Kimball Pond (Dunbarton), Swain Pond (Barrington), Bellamy Reservoir (Madbury), Contoocook River (Broad Cove), and Crooked Pond (Loudon), Heads Pond (Hooksett), and other small warmwater ponds.
|Brook Trout
|Suncook River (Barnstead to Pembroke), Baboosic Brook (Merrimack), Archery Pond, Catamount Pond, and Bear Brook (Allenstown), Sanborn Brook (Chichester), Little Suncook River (Epsom), Clough Pond (Loudon), Hothole Pond (Loudon,Concord), Soucook River (Loudon,Pembroke), Big Island Pond (Derry), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Tower Hill Pond (Candia), Exeter River (Sandown to Exeter), Exeter Res. (Exeter), Lamprey River (Deerfield to Durham), Lucas Pond (Northwood), Stonehouse Pond (Barrington), Isinglass River (Barrington, Strafford), Beaver Brook (Derry to Pelham), Winnicut River (N. Hampton to Greenland), Beaver Lake (Derry), Piscataquog River (Goffstown), Canobie Lake (Salem), Isinglass River (Barrington,Strafford), Big River (Barnstead, Strafford), and Barbadoes Pond (Madbury).
|Brown Trout
|Suncook River (Barnstead to Pembroke), Beaver Brook (Derry to Pelham), Big Island Pond (Derry), Exeter River (Sandown to Exeter), Lucas Pond (Northwood), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Bow Lake (Strafford), Lamprey River (Deerfield to Durham), Cocheco River (Dover), Little Suncook River (Epsom), Merrimack River (Concord), Soucook River (Epsom to Pembroke), and Pleasant Lake (Deerfield), Tower Hill Pond (Candia), and Berry Brook (Rye).
|Hornpout
|Hoit Marsh (Concord), Turtletown Pond (Concord), Turkey Pond (Concord), Morril Pond (Canterbury), Harvey Lake (Northwood), Bow Lake (Northwood), Pawtuckaway Lake (Nottingham), Kimball Pond (Dunbarton), Beaver Lake (Derry), Powwow Pond (Kingston), Onway Lake (Raymond), Swains Lake (Barrington), Merrymeeting Marsh (New Durham), Ayers Lake (Barrington), Country Pond (Kingston), Upper & Lower Suncook Lakes (Barnstead), and Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem).
|Carp
|Merrimack River (south near Garvin’s Falls/Bow Dam) and Nashua River.
|Chain Pickerel
|Arlington Mills Res. (Salem), Suncook Lake (Barnstead), Lily Pond (Barnstead, Pittsfield), Blake Pond (Pittsfield), Sanborn Pond (Loudon), Merrimack River, Heads (Lakins) Pond (Hooksett), Turkey Pond & Turtletown Pond (Concord), Gorham Pond & Kimball Pond (Dunbarton), Deer Meadow Pond (Chichester), Stumpfield Marsh (Hopkinton), Hood Pond (Derry), Jenness Pond (Northwood), Freeses Pond & Shingle Pond (Deerfield), World End Pond (Salem), Kendall Pond (Londonderry), Cobbetts Pond (Windham), Lily Pond (Somersworth), Mendums Pond & Ayers Pond (Barrington), Bellamy Reservoir (Madbury), Pawtuckaway Lake (Nottingham), and Taylor River (Hampton).
|Fallfish
|Numerous medium to larger sized rivers.
|Largemouth Bass
|Brindle Pond, Lougee Pond & Suncook Lake (Barnstead), Lily Pond (Barnstead, Pittsfield), Chestnut Pond & Odiorne Pond (Epsom), Crooked Pond (Loudon), Deer Meadow Pond (Chichester), Gorham Pond & Kimball Pond (Dunbarton), Heads (Lakins) Pond (Hooksett), Horseshoe Pond & Turkey Pond (Big) & Turtletown Pond (Concord), Merrimack River, Morrill Pond (Canterbury), Wild Goose Pond (Pittsfield), Angle Pond (Sandown), Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem), Beaver Lake (Derry), Big Island Pond (Atkinson, Derry, Hampstead), Canobie Lake & Cobbetts Pond (Windham), Harvey Lake & Jenness Pond (Northwood), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Pawtuckaway Lake (Nottingham), Country Pond, Powwow Pond & Great Pond (Kingtson), Ayers Pond & Mendums Pond & Swain Pond (Barrington), Wheelwright Pond (Lee), Willand Pond (Somersworth), Bellamy Reservoir (Madbury), and Turee Pond (Bow).
|Pumpkinseed
|Most lakes, ponds and medium to large rivers.
|Rainbow Trout
|Suncook River/Lake (Barnstead to Epsom), Clough Pond (Loudon), Hothole Pond (Loudon/Concord), Soucook River (Loudon, Pembroke), Exeter River (Sandown to Exeter), Exeter Res. (Exeter), Winnicut River (N. Hampton to Greenland), Lucas Pond (Northwood), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Big Island Pond (Derry), Beaver Lake (Derry), Lamprey River (Deerfield to Durham), Canobie Lake (Salem), Isinglass River (Barrington,Strafford), Baboosic Brook (Merrimack), Archery Pond (Allenstown), Isinglass River (Barrington, Strafford), Beaver Brook (Pelham), Bow Lake (Strafford), Beaver Brook (Derry to Pelham), Pleasant Lake (Deerfield), and Willand Pond (Somersworth), Cocheco River (Dover), Piscassic River (Newfields), Barbadoes Pond (Madbury), Tower Hill Pond (Candia).
|Rock Bass
|Nashua River and Contoocook River.
|Smallmouth Bass
|Suncook Lake (Barnstead), Merrimack River, Rocky Pond (Loudon, Canterbury), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Big Island Pond & Beaver Lake (Derry), Jenness Pond (Northwood), North River Pond (Northwood, Barrington, Nottingham), Pleasant Lake (Deerfield), Onway Lake (Raymond), Phillips Pond & Angle Pond (Sandown), Sunset Lake (Hampstead), Northwood Lake (Northwood), Pawtuckaway Lake (Nottingham), Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem), Canobie Lake & Cobbetts Pond (Windham), Country Pond (Kingston, Newton), Greenwood Pond (Kingston), Scobie Pond (Londonderry), Bow Lake (Strafford), Mendums Pond & Ayers Pond (Barrington), Wheelwright Pond (Lee), and Cocheco River (Dover).
|Walleye
|Contoocook River and Merrimack River.
|White Perch
|Suncook Lake & Brindle Pond (Barnstead), Gorham Pond (Dunbarton), Eel Pond (Rye), Massabesic Lake (Auburn), Big Island Pond (Derry), Northwood Lake & Harvey Lake (Northwood), Pleasant Lake (Deerfield), Pawtuckaway Lake (Nottingham), Arlington Mill Reservoir (Salem), Bow Lake (Strafford), Wheelwright Pond (Lee), Ayers Pond (Barrington), Willand Pond (Somersworth), Contoocook River, and Merrimack River.
|Yellow Perch
|Nearly all lakes, ponds and medium to large rivers.
|Monadnock Region/Southwest NH
|American Shad
|Connecticut River below Vernon (Vernon, VT) and Bellows Falls (Walpole, NH) Dams.
|Black Crappie
|Scott Pond (Fitzwilliam), Connecticut River, Contoocook Lake (Jaffrey), Meetinghouse Pond (Marlborough), Monomonac Lake (Rindge), Highland Lake (Stoddard), Surry Mtn. Pond (Surry), Pisgah Reservoir (Winchester), Powdermill Pond (Greenfield/Bennington), Stumpfield Marsh (Hopkinton), Clement Pond (Hopkinton), Halfmoon Pond (Washington)
|Bluegill
|Connecticut River, Child’s Bog (Harrisville), Cheshire Pond (Jaffrey), Meetinghouse Pond (Marlborough), Grassy Pond (Rindge), Center Pond (Stoddard), Swanzey Lake & Wilson Pond (Swanzey), Halfmoon Pond (Hancock), MacDowell Lake (Peterborough), Waterloom Pond (New Ipswich) and other small warm water ponds.
|Brook Trout
|Chapman Pond (Sullivan), Dublin Lake (Dublin), Spoonwood Lake (Nelson), Roaring Brook (Richmond), Purgatory Brook (Milford), Shaker Brook (Marlborough), Spaulding Brook (Brookline), County Farm Brook (Wilton), Moose Brook (Hancock), Town Line Brook (Peterborough), Whittemore Lake (Bennington), Beards Brook, (Hillsborough), Baboosic Brook (Merrimack), Coldspring Pond (Stoddard), Swanzey Lake (Swanzey), Sand Pond (Marlow), Blood Brook (Wilton), Partridge Brook (Westmoreland), French Pond (Henniker), Nissitissit River (Brookline), Willard Pond (Antrim), Souhegan River (Greenville/Amherst), Stone Pond (Marlborough), Firehouse Pond (Bow), Stoney Brook (Lyneboro/Wilton), Mont Williams Pond (Weare), Smith Pond (Washington)
|Brown Trout
|Cold River (Alstead/Walpole), Contoocook River (Hillsborough/Jaffrey/Henniker), Forest Lake (Winchester), Gilmore Pond (Jaffrey), Laurel Lake (Fitzwilliam), Newell Pond (Alstead), Warren Lake (Alstead), South Branch Ashuelot River (Swanzey/Troy), Ashuelot River (Gilsum/Marlow/Surry/Winchester), Blackwater River (Webster), Cold River (Alstead/Walpole), Souhegan River (Greenville/Amherst), Beards Brook (Hillsborough), Piscataqoug River (Goffstown), South Branch Piscataqoug River (New Boston), Island Pond (Washington).
|Hornpout
|Connecticut River, Howe Reservoir (Dublin), Grassy Pond (Rindge), Child’s Bog (Harrisville), Meetinghouse Pond (Marlborough), Island Pond (Stoddard), McDowell Lake (Peterborough), Mud Pond (Dublin), Baboosic Lake (Amherst), and most other lakes, ponds and rivers
|Carp
|Connecticut River, Horseshoe Pond (Merrimack)
|Chain Pickerel
|Connecticut River, Fullam Pond (Chesterfield), Grassy Pond (Rindge), Warren Lake (Alstead), Forest Lake (Winchester), Millen Pond (Washington), May Pond & Lake Ashuelot (Washington), Crescent Lake (Acworth), Rockwood Pond (Fitzwilliam) and most other warm water lakes and ponds
|Fallfish
|Connecticut River, Ashuelot River (Swanzey/Winchester)
|Lake Trout
|Nubanusit Lake & Spoonwood Pond (Hancock/Nelson), Silver Lake (Harrisville), Granite Lake (Stoddard)
|Largemouth Bass
|Deering Reservoir & Dudley Pond (Deering), Connecticut River, Center Pond (Nelson), Stumpfield Marsh (Hopkinton), Monomonac Lake (Rindge), Highland Lake (Stoddard), Harrisville Pond & Skatutakee Lake (Harrisville), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Warren Lake (Alstead), Pleasant Lake & Shattuck Pond (Francestown), Scott Pond (Fitzwilliam), Crescent Lake (Acworth) and most warm water ponds.
|Northern Pike
|Connecticut River and backwaters (Woodsville to Mass. border), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Wilson Pond (Swanzey) and Skatutakee Lake (Harrisville).
|Pumpkinseed
|Most lakes, ponds and large rivers
|Rainbow Trout
|Pleasant Lake (Deerfield), Cold River (Alstead/ Acworth), Gustin Pond (Marlow), Center Pond & Nubanusit Lake (Nelson), Laurel Lake (Fitzwilliam), Warren Lake (Alstead), Forest Lake (Winchester), Granite Lake (Nelson/Stoddard), Silver Lake (Harrisville), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Mont Williams Pond (Weare), North Branch River (Antrim), Willard Pond (Antrim), Beards Brook (Hillsborough), Piscataquog River (Goffstown), So. Branch Piscataquog River (Goffstown/New Boston), West Branch Piscataquog River (Weare), Whittemore Lake (Bennington), Contoocook River (Hillsborough/Bennington/Henniker), Gilmore Pond (Jaffrey), Blackwater River (Webster), French Pond (Henniker), Warner River (Warner), Swanzey Lake (Swanzey), Mont Williams Pond (Weare), Emerald Pond (Hillsborough), Souhegan River (Greenville/Amherst), Ashuelot River (Gilsum/Marlow/Winchester)
|Rock Bass
|Island Pond (Stoddard), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Connecticut River
|Smallmouth Bass
|Connecticut River, Gustin Pond (Marlow), Spoonwood Pond & Nubanusit Lake (Nelson), Laurel Lake (Fitzwilliam), Warren Lake (Alstead), Granite Lake & Highland Lake (Stoddard), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Pisgah Reservoir (Winchester), Contoocook River (Hillsborough/Bennington/Peterborough), Emerald Pond (Hillsborough), Deering Res (Deering), Gregg Lake (Antrim), Pleasant Lake (Francestown), Dublin Lake (Dublin)
|Walleye
|Connecticut River (Woodsville south to Mass. border).
|White Perch
|Connecticut River, Laurel Lake (Fitzwilliam), Spofford Lake (Chesterfield), Highland Lake & Island Pond (Stoddard), Contoocook Lake (Jaffrey/Rindge), Franklin Pierce Lake (Hillsborough), Pleasant Lake (Francestown)
|Yellow Perch
|Nearly all lakes, ponds and medium to large rivers.
|Great North Woods
|American Eel
|Connecticut River (Woodsville south)
|Black Crappie
|Connecticut River (Lancaster south)
|Brook Trout
|All brooks and major river systems, Androscoggin River, upper Connecticut River, Nash Stream, Clear Stream, Indian Stream, Perry Stream, Mohawk River, Simms Stream, Wild River, designated trout ponds: Little Diamond Pond, Joe Coffin Pond, Back Lake, Profile Lake, Echo Lake, South Pond, Little Bog Pond, Trio Ponds, Munn Pond, Sessions Pond, Big Dummer Pond
|Brown Trout
|Ammonoosuc River (Lisbon/Littleton), upper and lower Connecticut River, Androscoggin River, Mohawk River, Simms Stream, Lake Francis, Christine Lake, Little Dummer Pond, Cedar Pond, Moore Reservoir, Streeter Pond
|Brown Bullhead
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers, Androscoggin River, Pontook Reservoir (Androscoggin River)
|Chain Pickerel
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers, Connecticut River, Lake Umbagog, Big Cherry Pond, Perch Pond, Ogontz Lake, Partridge Lake, Dodge Pond, Moore Reservoir
|Cusk (Burbot)
|1st and 2nd Connecticut Lake, South Pond, Upper Ammonoosuc River
|Fallfish
|Androscoggin River, Magalloway River
|Lake Trout
|Big Diamond Pond, Connecticut Lakes, Big Greenough Pond, South Pond
|Lake Whitefish
|Upper Connecticut River
|Landlocked Salmon
|1st and 2nd Connecticut Lakes, Francis Lake, upper Connecticut River
|Largemouth Bass
|Burns Lake, Mirror Lake, Cedar Pond, Martin Meadow Pond, Forest Lake, Moore Reservoir, Partridge Lake, Nay Pond, Jericho Pond, Dodge Pond
|Northern Pike
|Connecticut River and backwaters, Dodge Pond, Flag Pond, Jericho Pond, Ogontz Lake, Partridge Lake, Moore Reservoir, Perch Pond
|Pumpkinseed
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers.
|Rainbow Trout
|Akers Pond, 3rd Connecticut Lake, Cedar Pond, Martin Meadow Pond, Pearl Lake, Streeter Pond, Mirror Lake, Androscoggin River, Ammonoosuc River, Connecticut River, Moose River, Peabody River, Wild River
|Rock Bass
|Connecticut River, Moore Reservoir, Nay Pond, Partridge Lake
|Smallmouth Bass
|Forest Lake, Lake Umbagog, Moore Reservoir, Back Lake, Cedar Pond, Pontook Reservoir, Mirror Lake, Cedar Pond, Martin Meadow Pond, Forest Lake, Moore Reservoir, Partridge Lake, Nay Pond, Jericho Pond, Androscoggin River, Magalloway River, Connecticut River
|Yellow Perch
|Nearly all lakes, ponds, and medium to large rivers, Connecticut River, Androscoggin River
|Walleye
|Connecticut River (Woodsville south to Mass. border)