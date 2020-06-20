NH Fishing Report for June 2020

June is one of the best months of the year to get out on the water in the Granite State. Whether you are fishing from shore or from a boat, or are exploring a lake or a river, New Hampshire’s waters offer diverse opportunities in all parts of the state.

This June will be a great month to chase fish of all kinds. Because of the cool spring and chilly nights, water temperatures are not yet near their higher summertime readings, which will help to keep fish active during the day. As the weather continues to warm up, various insects will continue to hatch, keeping many species of fish interested in what’s happening on the surface of the water — and give the angler an indication of what their targets are after for a meal.

Free fishing day June 5 was a huge success. Mandatory catch-and-release season for bass expired June 15.

Trout stocking efforts continue throughout the state, however this year we will not be publishing our stocking reports to prevent the congregation of anglers in groups, and also to protect the safety of our hatcheries staff as they work in the field. All species of trout like cooler water temperatures, so now is the time to get on your favorite pond or river and see what you can catch!

Learn more about the different species of fish in New Hampshire, and some suggestions on how to catch them.

If you are ready for some new action, or are not sure where to go fishing if you are just getting started, there are a number of resources that will help you set out in the right direction. To learn about different water bodies throughout the state and the fish they hold, to find out about New Hampshire’s fishing rules and regulations, and for tips for success and access by geographic region visit the Fishing Publications webpage — your one-stop resource.

Where to Fish