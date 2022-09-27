NH Film Festival announces 2022 film lineup for October’s 20th Anniversary celebration

TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE
PORTSMOUTH, NH – New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) is thrilled to announce the full selection for its 20th Annual edition October 6 – 9, 2022. The festival will present over 100 independent films from around the world as well as films by New Hampshire filmmakers.
Leading titles include 2022 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection Julian Higgins’s “God’s Country,” as well as Stephen Frears’s “The Lost King,” Charlotte Wells’s “Aftersun,” and Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.” Among these, the festival is also delighted to showcase local filmmaker Mark Hevesh’s “Lily Topples The World,” Laina Barakat’s “Light Attaching to a Girl,” Iyabo Kwayama’s “By Water,” and Gordon LePage’s “A Change of Song” and “Dragon Poets of Boston.”
In addition, the festival will feature fascinating conversations with film industry experts, fun parties, and more. Festival day passes are on sale now starting as low as $25 with VIP passes also available at nhfilmfestival.com. During the festival, attendees can choose from a carefully curated selection of films and take advantage of exceptional dining and shopping options within walking distance of the festival’s venues.
Highlights to include:
NH Night Feature & Q&A: God’s Country, Thursday, Oct 6, 7:15pm @ The Music Hall
NH Night Awards, Thursday, Oct 6, 9:30pm @ The Music Hall
Down the Middle with Tom Bergeron, Friday, Oct 7, 2:30pm @ The Press Room
Red Carpet Gala & Opening Ceremony: Friday, Oct 7, 6:30pm @ The Music Hall
Opening Night Feature: The Lost King, Friday, Oct 7, 7:45pm @ The Music Hall
Annual Comedy Panel, Saturday, Saturday, Oct 8, 5:30pm @ 3S Artspace
Saturday Spotlight: Aftersun, Saturday, Oct 8, 9:10pm @ The Music Hall
Closing Night Ceremonies, Sunday, Oct 9, 6:50pm @ The Music Hall
Closing Night Feature: R.M.N., 7:45pm @ The Music Hall
The 2022 film lineup includes:
FEATURE NARRATIVES
Actual People, directed by Kit Zauhar
Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells
Allswell, directed by Ben Snyder
Are We Lost, directed by Jenny Gage
Close, directed by Lukas Dhont
Corsage, directed by Marie Kreutzler
Disfluency, directed by Anna Baumgarten
The Drop, directed by Sarah Adina Smith
God’s Country, directed by Julian Higgins
God’s Time, directed by Daniel Antebi
Good Girl Jane, directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz
Homebody, directed by Joseph Sackett
How to Rob, directed by Peter Horgan
Light Attaching to a Girl, directed by Laina Barakat
The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears
The Making of a Deathbed, directed by Lilly Dickinson
Not On This Night, directed by Bill Humphreys
Queens of the Qing Dynasty, directed by Ashley McKenzie
R.M.N., directed by Cristian Mungiu
A Stage of Twilight, directed by Sarah T. Schwab
Unidentified Objects, directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta
Way Out Ahead of Us, directed by Rob Rice
FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES
The 5th Man, directed by Trey Nelson
An Act of Worship, directed by Nausheen Dadabhoy
Be Our Guest, directed by Diane Tsai
Butterfly in the Sky, directed by Bradford Thompson & Brett Whitcomb
Carol & Johnny, directed by Colin Barnicle
Communities & Consequences II, directed by Jay Childs
The Computer Accent, directed by Sebastian Pardo & Riel Roch Decter
Crows Are White, directed by Ahsen Nadeem
Delmarva and the Ground for Change, directed by Karrah Kwasnik
The Elephants and the Grass, directed by Brandon Gulish & Beau Rosario
The House We Lived in, directed by Tim O’Donnell
A Life on the Farm, directed by Oscar Harding
Lily Topples the World, directed by Jeremy Workman
The Merrimack: River at Risk, directed by Jerry Monkman
Naked Gardens, directed by Patrick Bresnan & Ivete Lucas
No Time To Fail, directed by Sara Archambault & Margo Guernsey
Of Medicine and Miracles, directed by Ross Kauffman
Only in Theaters, directed by Raphael Sbarge
Outta the Muck, directed by Ira Mckinley & Bhawin Suchak
The Pez Outlaw, directed by Amy Bendlien Storkel & Bryan Storkel
The Quiet Epidemic, directed by Winslow Crane-Murdoch & Lindsay Keys
Sirens, directed by Rita Baghdadi
Vertical Freedom, directed by Doug Lee
Wet House, directed by Benjamin May
Whitman Brook, directed by Ben Silberfarb
SHORT NARRATIVES
100% USDA Certified Organic Homemade Tofu, directed by Gbenga Komolafe
Birdsong, directed by Hrishi Bardhan
The Businessman, directed by Nathan Ginter
Catalina, directed by Tyler Rabinowitz
Catching Spirits, directed by Vanessa Beletic
Change of Plans, directed by Cate Cammarata
The Cinema, directed by Troy Lustick
D as in Do Not, directed by Rachel Wolther
Daddy’s Girl, directed by Lena Hudson
Dear Mama…, directed by Winter Dunn
Ella’s Suite, directed by Josh Greenwood
The Electricity in Me, directed by Mat Sheldon
Foreign Uncle, directed by Sining Xiang
Gussy, directed by Chris Osborn
Half, directed by Jacob Roberts
Headspace, directed by Aisling Byrne
If Found, directed by India Donaldson
Kissy and the Shark, directed by Lola Blanche
Mammalian Diving Reflex, directed by Caroline Conrad
Mister Backlash, directed by Eavvon Styles O’Neal
NQR, directed by Yaron Lotan
Passage, directed by David M. Massey
Rips, directed by Major Dorfman
Scabs, directed by Tommy Butler
Smoke Eater, directed by Gloria Mercer
The Silent Whistle, directed by Yingtong Li
Silver Lake Cleaners, directed by Katarina Zhu
Strawberry Shake, directed by Dianne Bellino
Tell Me Something I Don’t Know, directed by Neal Suresh Mulani
Ten & Two, directed by Travis Wood
Threads of Desire, directed by Bianca Di Marco
Troy, directed by Mike Donahue
The Voice Actress, directed by Anna J. Takayama
Wuss, directed by Rubing Zhang
You Go Girl!, directed by Shariffa Ali
SHORT DOCUMENTARIES
The Body Is a House of Familiar Rooms, directed by Eloise Sherrid & Lauryn Welch
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go, directed by Sindha Agha
How to Bury Your Mother During a Pandemic, directed by Ethan Mermelstein
J&S Auto, directed by Grace Jung
Last Days of August, directed by Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck
More Than Real, directed by Roc Morin
Never Again Para Nadie, directed by Anna Feder, Dan Frank, & Justin Reifert
Pam’s Kitchen, directed by David Gwynn
Quiet Minds Silent Streets, directed by Karen Chapman
Rearranging Skin: A Love Letter to the World, directed by Elizabeth Myer
Routine Interrupted, directed by Lauren Shaw
Shut Up and Paint, directed by Titus Kaphar & Alex Mallis
Strange Beasts, directed by Darcy Pendergrast
Time & Temperature, directed by Justin Foreman
Tuesday Afternoon, directed by Pete Quant
Walker, directed by Mike Rapsys
We Are Here, directed by Constanza Castro & Doménica Castro
When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, directed by Nathan Truesdell
Where Land Ends, directed by Grace McNally
Wild Magnolias, directed by Alexandra Kern
ANIMATION
7LBS 8OZ, directed by Yoo Lee
By Water, directed by Iyabo E. Kwayana
A Change of Song, directed by Gordon LePage
Cosmohedron, directed by Duncan Hatch
Dragon Poets of Boston, directed by Gordon LePage
Drone, directed by Sean Buckelew
The House of Loss, directed by Jeon Jinkyu
In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket, directed by Yoko Yuki
La grogne, directed by Alisi Telengut
Mi, directed by Zak Engel & Masayoshi Nakamura
More Than I Want to Remember, directed by Amy Bench
NH PROGRAM
The Adventures of Sleepyhead, directed by Gemma Soldati
Art of Healing, directed by Everett Ravens
Bernard Checks In, directed by Michael Basta
b l u s h, directed by Ryan Rivard
Brothers, directed by Julia Coulter
Chicks, directed by Geena Marie Hernandez
Clam Shack Blues, directed by Matt Ott
Cube Meets Sphere, directed by Alexander Keown
The Dam Road to Griffintown, directed by Gary David Anderson
Dear Ani, directed by Micah B Levin
The Dog Heist, directed by Sean Morse-Barry
Errand, directed by Ben Bagley
Georgia’s Line, directed by Jo Dery
The Getaway, directed by Erin Enberg
In a Glass Darkly, directed by Preetam Choudhury
Kevin and His Sword, the untold story of the last hero., directed by Jennifer Lake
Keystone: Voices for the Little Fish, directed by Jerry Monkman
Last Summer with Uncle Ira, directed by Katie Ennis & Gary Jaffe
Leaving Home, directed by Bennett Mosseau
Love in the Night, directed by Sammy Bonasso
The Magic Act, directed by Bailey Beltramo
Mairzy Doats, directed by Seth William Chatfield
The Man Who Plays With Fire, directed by Chris Ohlson
The Mountain Meisters, directed by Joshua Bogardus
Mrs. Osbourne, directed by Gregory Bergeron
Mules, directed by Toney Brown
Must Love Pie, directed by Seabold Krebs
Out With It, directed by Jaci Kjernander
Passage, directed by Megan Spatz
Penny, directed by Rachel S. Thomas-Medwid
Petunia, directed by Miriam Olken
Private, directed by Steve Blackwood
Proof of Loss, directed by Katherine Fisher
Rear View, directed by Matthew Conboy
RANSACK, directed by Miles Dixon
Recorded Live! The Great American Family Jukebox Cabaret, directed by Attilio Rigotti
Sold!, directed by Adam H. Marchand
Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts, directed by Chris Owen
Tea Time, directed by Tara Price
This Fog, directed by Jeff Stern
This Happy Moment, directed by Dan Freund
Waiting Period, directed by Taylor Lee Nagel
For more information on the film festival including the full schedule, visit: nhfilmfestival.com
NHFF Sponsors
BankProv and Key Auto Group are the headline sponsors for this event. Additional sponsors include InHouse, Vital, Coppola Wines, BANKW Staffing, Access Sports Medicine, Avery Insurance, Construction Services of New Hampshire, Stella Artois, Night Shift Brewing, Natural Rocks, Nancy Phillips Associates, Daychaser, Rockingham Electric, Green & Co., Whole Foods, and AARP.
About NHFF
NHFF’s mission is to inspire audiences with thought-provoking cinematic stories from visionary talents in independent filmmaking, and to provide a platform for emerging artists to advance their craft, engage with the community and promote to industry leaders. From young filmmakers to up-and-coming directors and seasoned screenwriters to veteran actors, the New Hampshire Film Festival showcases the brightest talent within the domestic and international film scene. The festival also emphasizes creative collaboration, education and networking through panel discussions, workshops, and social events.