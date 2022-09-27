NH Film Festival announces 2022 film lineup for October’s 20th Anniversary celebration

First Name

PORTSMOUTH, NH – New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) is thrilled to announce the full selection for its 20th Annual edition October 6 – 9, 2022. The festival will present over 100 independent films from around the world as well as films by New Hampshire filmmakers.

Leading titles include 2022 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection Julian Higgins’s “God’s Country,” as well as Stephen Frears’s “The Lost King,” Charlotte Wells’s “Aftersun,” and Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.” Among these, the festival is also delighted to showcase local filmmaker Mark Hevesh’s “Lily Topples The World,” Laina Barakat’s “Light Attaching to a Girl,” Iyabo Kwayama’s “By Water,” and Gordon LePage’s “A Change of Song” and “Dragon Poets of Boston.”

In addition, the festival will feature fascinating conversations with film industry experts, fun parties, and more. Festival day passes are on sale now starting as low as $25 with VIP passes also available at nhfilmfestival.com. During the festival, attendees can choose from a carefully curated selection of films and take advantage of exceptional dining and shopping options within walking distance of the festival’s venues.

Highlights to include:

NH Night Feature & Q&A: God’s Country, Thursday, Oct 6, 7:15pm @ The Music Hall

NH Night Awards, Thursday, Oct 6, 9:30pm @ The Music Hall

Down the Middle with Tom Bergeron, Friday, Oct 7, 2:30pm @ The Press Room

Red Carpet Gala & Opening Ceremony: Friday, Oct 7, 6:30pm @ The Music Hall

Opening Night Feature: The Lost King, Friday, Oct 7, 7:45pm @ The Music Hall

Annual Comedy Panel, Saturday, Saturday, Oct 8, 5:30pm @ 3S Artspace

Saturday Spotlight: Aftersun, Saturday, Oct 8, 9:10pm @ The Music Hall

Closing Night Ceremonies, Sunday, Oct 9, 6:50pm @ The Music Hall

Closing Night Feature: R.M.N., 7:45pm @ The Music Hall

The 2022 film lineup includes:

FEATURE NARRATIVES

Actual People, directed by Kit Zauhar

Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells

Allswell, directed by Ben Snyder

Are We Lost, directed by Jenny Gage

Close, directed by Lukas Dhont

Corsage, directed by Marie Kreutzler

Disfluency, directed by Anna Baumgarten

The Drop, directed by Sarah Adina Smith

God’s Country, directed by Julian Higgins

God’s Time, directed by Daniel Antebi

Good Girl Jane, directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz

Homebody, directed by Joseph Sackett

How to Rob, directed by Peter Horgan

Light Attaching to a Girl, directed by Laina Barakat

The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears

The Making of a Deathbed, directed by Lilly Dickinson

Not On This Night, directed by Bill Humphreys

Queens of the Qing Dynasty, directed by Ashley McKenzie

R.M.N., directed by Cristian Mungiu

A Stage of Twilight, directed by Sarah T. Schwab

Unidentified Objects, directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta

Way Out Ahead of Us, directed by Rob Rice

FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES

The 5th Man, directed by Trey Nelson

An Act of Worship, directed by Nausheen Dadabhoy

Be Our Guest, directed by Diane Tsai

Butterfly in the Sky, directed by Bradford Thompson & Brett Whitcomb

Carol & Johnny, directed by Colin Barnicle

Communities & Consequences II, directed by Jay Childs

The Computer Accent, directed by Sebastian Pardo & Riel Roch Decter

Crows Are White, directed by Ahsen Nadeem

Delmarva and the Ground for Change, directed by Karrah Kwasnik

The Elephants and the Grass, directed by Brandon Gulish & Beau Rosario

The House We Lived in, directed by Tim O’Donnell

A Life on the Farm, directed by Oscar Harding

Lily Topples the World, directed by Jeremy Workman

The Merrimack: River at Risk, directed by Jerry Monkman

Naked Gardens, directed by Patrick Bresnan & Ivete Lucas

No Time To Fail, directed by Sara Archambault & Margo Guernsey

Of Medicine and Miracles, directed by Ross Kauffman

Only in Theaters, directed by Raphael Sbarge

Outta the Muck, directed by Ira Mckinley & Bhawin Suchak

The Pez Outlaw, directed by Amy Bendlien Storkel & Bryan Storkel

The Quiet Epidemic, directed by Winslow Crane-Murdoch & Lindsay Keys

Sirens, directed by Rita Baghdadi

Vertical Freedom, directed by Doug Lee

Wet House, directed by Benjamin May

Whitman Brook, directed by Ben Silberfarb

SHORT NARRATIVES

100% USDA Certified Organic Homemade Tofu, directed by Gbenga Komolafe

Birdsong, directed by Hrishi Bardhan

The Businessman, directed by Nathan Ginter

Catalina, directed by Tyler Rabinowitz

Catching Spirits, directed by Vanessa Beletic

Change of Plans, directed by Cate Cammarata

The Cinema, directed by Troy Lustick

D as in Do Not, directed by Rachel Wolther

Daddy’s Girl, directed by Lena Hudson

Dear Mama…, directed by Winter Dunn

Ella’s Suite, directed by Josh Greenwood

The Electricity in Me, directed by Mat Sheldon

Foreign Uncle, directed by Sining Xiang

Gussy, directed by Chris Osborn

Half, directed by Jacob Roberts

Headspace, directed by Aisling Byrne

If Found, directed by India Donaldson

Kissy and the Shark, directed by Lola Blanche

Mammalian Diving Reflex, directed by Caroline Conrad

Mister Backlash, directed by Eavvon Styles O’Neal

NQR, directed by Yaron Lotan

Passage, directed by David M. Massey

Rips, directed by Major Dorfman

Scabs, directed by Tommy Butler

Smoke Eater, directed by Gloria Mercer

The Silent Whistle, directed by Yingtong Li

Silver Lake Cleaners, directed by Katarina Zhu

Strawberry Shake, directed by Dianne Bellino

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know, directed by Neal Suresh Mulani

Ten & Two, directed by Travis Wood

Threads of Desire, directed by Bianca Di Marco

Troy, directed by Mike Donahue

The Voice Actress, directed by Anna J. Takayama

Wuss, directed by Rubing Zhang

You Go Girl!, directed by Shariffa Ali

SHORT DOCUMENTARIES

The Body Is a House of Familiar Rooms, directed by Eloise Sherrid & Lauryn Welch

Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go, directed by Sindha Agha

How to Bury Your Mother During a Pandemic, directed by Ethan Mermelstein

J&S Auto, directed by Grace Jung

Last Days of August, directed by Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck

More Than Real, directed by Roc Morin

Never Again Para Nadie, directed by Anna Feder, Dan Frank, & Justin Reifert

Pam’s Kitchen, directed by David Gwynn

Quiet Minds Silent Streets, directed by Karen Chapman

Rearranging Skin: A Love Letter to the World, directed by Elizabeth Myer

Routine Interrupted, directed by Lauren Shaw

Shut Up and Paint, directed by Titus Kaphar & Alex Mallis

Strange Beasts, directed by Darcy Pendergrast

Time & Temperature, directed by Justin Foreman

Tuesday Afternoon, directed by Pete Quant

Walker, directed by Mike Rapsys

We Are Here, directed by Constanza Castro & Doménica Castro

When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, directed by Nathan Truesdell

Where Land Ends, directed by Grace McNally

Wild Magnolias, directed by Alexandra Kern

ANIMATION

7LBS 8OZ, directed by Yoo Lee

By Water, directed by Iyabo E. Kwayana

A Change of Song, directed by Gordon LePage

Cosmohedron, directed by Duncan Hatch

Dragon Poets of Boston, directed by Gordon LePage

Drone, directed by Sean Buckelew

The House of Loss, directed by Jeon Jinkyu

In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket, directed by Yoko Yuki

La grogne, directed by Alisi Telengut

Mi, directed by Zak Engel & Masayoshi Nakamura

More Than I Want to Remember, directed by Amy Bench

NH PROGRAM

The Adventures of Sleepyhead, directed by Gemma Soldati

Art of Healing, directed by Everett Ravens

Bernard Checks In, directed by Michael Basta

b l u s h, directed by Ryan Rivard

Brothers, directed by Julia Coulter

Chicks, directed by Geena Marie Hernandez

Clam Shack Blues, directed by Matt Ott

Cube Meets Sphere, directed by Alexander Keown

The Dam Road to Griffintown, directed by Gary David Anderson

Dear Ani, directed by Micah B Levin

The Dog Heist, directed by Sean Morse-Barry

Errand, directed by Ben Bagley

Georgia’s Line, directed by Jo Dery

The Getaway, directed by Erin Enberg

In a Glass Darkly, directed by Preetam Choudhury

Kevin and His Sword, the untold story of the last hero., directed by Jennifer Lake

Keystone: Voices for the Little Fish, directed by Jerry Monkman

Last Summer with Uncle Ira, directed by Katie Ennis & Gary Jaffe

Leaving Home, directed by Bennett Mosseau

Love in the Night, directed by Sammy Bonasso

The Magic Act, directed by Bailey Beltramo

Mairzy Doats, directed by Seth William Chatfield

The Man Who Plays With Fire, directed by Chris Ohlson

The Mountain Meisters, directed by Joshua Bogardus

Mrs. Osbourne, directed by Gregory Bergeron

Mules, directed by Toney Brown

Must Love Pie, directed by Seabold Krebs

Out With It, directed by Jaci Kjernander

Passage, directed by Megan Spatz

Penny, directed by Rachel S. Thomas-Medwid

Petunia, directed by Miriam Olken

Private, directed by Steve Blackwood

Proof of Loss, directed by Katherine Fisher

Rear View, directed by Matthew Conboy

RANSACK, directed by Miles Dixon

Recorded Live! The Great American Family Jukebox Cabaret, directed by Attilio Rigotti

Sold!, directed by Adam H. Marchand

Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts, directed by Chris Owen

Tea Time, directed by Tara Price

This Fog, directed by Jeff Stern

This Happy Moment, directed by Dan Freund

Waiting Period, directed by Taylor Lee Nagel

For more information on the film festival including the full schedule, visit: nhfilmfestival.com

NHFF Sponsors

BankProv and Key Auto Group are the headline sponsors for this event. Additional sponsors include InHouse, Vital, Coppola Wines, BANKW Staffing, Access Sports Medicine, Avery Insurance, Construction Services of New Hampshire, Stella Artois, Night Shift Brewing, Natural Rocks, Nancy Phillips Associates, Daychaser, Rockingham Electric, Green & Co., Whole Foods, and AARP.

About NHFF

NHFF’s mission is to inspire audiences with thought-provoking cinematic stories from visionary talents in independent filmmaking, and to provide a platform for emerging artists to advance their craft, engage with the community and promote to industry leaders. From young filmmakers to up-and-coming directors and seasoned screenwriters to veteran actors, the New Hampshire Film Festival showcases the brightest talent within the domestic and international film scene. The festival also emphasizes creative collaboration, education and networking through panel discussions, workshops, and social events.