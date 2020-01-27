NH familes interested in trying free online preschool pilot program can sign up now

CONCORD, NH —The New Hampshire Department of Education is looking for New Hampshire families with 4-year-old children to participate in an at-home early learning program at no cost. Waterford UPSTART offers participating families:

Personalized at-home family education and coaching,

A new computer and Internet access (if eligible), and

Adaptive educational software.

The program is designed to better prepare young learners to be ready to learn on day one of Kindergarten. Research shows that 92 percent of children who participate in Waterford UPSTART are ready for kindergarten — compared to a 65 percent average nationwide and 48 percent for low-income children. Waterford UPSTART began in Utah and has been implemented in 15 states. The New Hampshire pilot program will be open to 200 families.

“Early childhood learning, whether in the home or in a classroom, is key to starting children on paths to bright futures,” said New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “The Waterford UPSTART pilot program will empower families with the tools and techniques they need to create a better learning environment at home.”

Waterford UPSTART has produced a short video to introduce the program to participating parents, which can be viewed below:

Families interesting in participating in this innovative Pre-K pilot program can register at www.WaterfordUPSTART.org or call 1-800-669-4533 for more information.