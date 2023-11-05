NH expands access to Naloxone across state as slight decrease in drug fatalities reported

CONCORD, NH – In an ongoing effort to increase access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for people with substance use disorder, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on Friday that it has purchased and distributed record amounts of the opioid reversal drug naloxone to New Hampshire communities.

Over the past year, the State has invested close to $3 million in State Opioid Response funds to increase public access to naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths, lessen the impact of an overdose, and reduce stigma often associated with opioid overdose.

“The State of New Hampshire first began making naloxone kits to residents across the state in 2016,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This year, we became the first state in the country to launch statewide placement of NaloxBoxes – a tool proven to save lives in overdose situations. New Hampshire is leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to combat the nationwide substance misuse epidemic.”

“During a medical emergency, ensuring public access to life-saving tools such as naloxone can mean the difference between life and death,” said DHHS Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Ballard. “Our goal is to make naloxone widely accessible in every corner of the state, and we value our partnership with the New Hampshire Doorway system that helps move it forward through a coordinated and collaborative effort.”

Meanwhile, AMR medics report a slight decrease in overdose fatalities year over year in both Manchester and Nashua, based on September’s statistics. However, suspected opioid overdoses are up by 3% over the same time period last year.

Through the end of September 2023, AMR medics responded to a total of 700 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester. 540 in Manchester and 160 in Nashua.

77 of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths. 47 of them were in Manchester and 30 were in Nashua.

AMR medics responded to 76 suspected opioid ODs in September.

59 suspected opioid ODs in Manchester. 17 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua.



AMR medics responded to 7 suspected opioid deaths in Nashua & Manchester during September.

5 suspected opioid deaths in Manchester. 2 suspected opioid deaths in Nashua.



In Nashua, suspected opioid ODs are trending 12% lower than last year on an annual basis. Suspected fatal opioid ODs in Nashua are trending 9% lower than last year. 19% of the suspected opioid OD’s AMR medics have responded to in Nashua have been fatal. That is a significantly concerning statistic and twice as high as Manchester.

According to Chris Stawasz, AMR’s Regional Director of Government Affairs for the Northeast, in Manchester, suspected opioid ODs are trending 3% higher than last year on an annual basis. Total suspected fatal opioid ODs in Manchester are trending 20% lower than last year. 9% of the suspected opioid ODs AMR medics have responded to in Manchester have been fatal.

“The continued high death rate is attributed to synthetic fentanyl which is commonly found in all types of illicit substances in NH. People who are using illicit substances have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl – or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is. Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time you use it, knowingly or unknowingly,” Stawasz said.

“There is no safe illicit drug. People who use illicit drugs of any type should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is synthetic Fentanyl in the substance that they are using,” Stawasz said.

Harm Reduction

From September 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, New Hampshire has purchased more than 58,000 naloxone kits for distribution statewide. Of that total, 11,000 are included in overdose prevention kits that contain other supplies such as gloves, fentanyl test strips and CPR masks. Earlier this spring, New Hampshire became the first state in the nation to launch statewide placement of NaloxBoxes in all ten counties.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription.