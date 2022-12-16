NH DOT announces temporary closure Dec. 20 of open toll lanes on I-93 in Hooksett

Friday, December 16, 2022

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work.

Weather permitting the work is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The closure is necessary in order to perform routine maintenance on the overhead equipment. All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either the dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.

