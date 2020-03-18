NH DMV transitioning to appointment, phone, and online services

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles (NH DMV) will be transitioning to phone and online services, with limited appointment services beginning on Monday, March 23 in Manchester, Concord, Dover, Newport and Twin Mountain.

There will be no walk-in operations on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. On Friday, customers can call 603-227-4000 for an appointment.

Online services are available at www.nh.gov/dmv

All driver license road exams are canceled until Friday, April 3, 2020.

NH DMV 20-day plates as well as NH authorized dealer 20-day plates, issued on or after February 26, 2020 have been given an automatic extension through April 30, 2020. These extensions do not apply to vehicle registration renewals.

NH DMV non-commercial driver licenses and non-driver identification cards that are expired or set to expire between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020 are eligible for a 6-month extension. Customers should take advantage of this option by calling (603) 227-4020. An applicable renewal fee will be due at the time of the call.