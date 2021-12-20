NH DHHS weekend COVID-19 update: 3,186 positive results with 348 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 20, 2021, DHHS announced 1,257 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 19. Today’s results include 897 people who tested positive by PCR test and 360 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 265 cases from Friday, December 17 (183 by PCR and 82 by antigen test); and 1,664 cases from Saturday, December 18 (1,329 by PCR and 335 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (3 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,641; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 10 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,576; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 11 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,079; an additional 27 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (25 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 768; an additional 66 new cases from Monday, December 13 (37 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,015; an additional 133 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (74 by PCR and 59 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,310; an additional 43 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (31 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,222; and an additional 58 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (37 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,037. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,504 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight hundred and nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (754), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (442), Merrimack (392), Strafford (323), Cheshire (231), Grafton (156), Belknap (137), Carroll (118), Sullivan (109), and Coos (63) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (348) and Nashua (273). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and seventy-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 436 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 186,678 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 186,678 Recovered 176,331 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,843 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,504 Current Hospitalizations 436

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.