NH DHHS office on Perimeter Road closed due to water damage

MANCHESTER, NH – The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that its Manchester District Office, located at 1050 Perimeter Road, Suite 501 in Manchester, will be closed to the public and staff on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, due to burst pipes caused by this weekend’s extreme cold.

DHHS is contacting Manchester clients with in-person meetings scheduled for February 7th to provide alternative services. DHHS staff based in Manchester will continue to manage cases, process applications and perform other client-related business from other locations. DHHS is assessing when the office can reopen and will provide updates as they are available.

Manchester District Office clients can contact the following DHHS programs for services:

DHHS Customer Service Center at 1-844-ASK-DHHS (1-844-275-3447)

The Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at (603) 271-9203

The Bureau of Family Assistance at (603) 271-9700

The Division for Children, Youth and Families at 603-271-6562 or 1-800-894-5533 (in-state only)

The Division of Child Support Services at (603) 271-4427

Clients can also manage their accounts and apply for services through https://nheasy.nh.gov/#/.