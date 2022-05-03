NH DHHS launches updated website featuring enhanced search and drop-down menus

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Tuesday launched a redesigned website. The website address, dhhs.nh.gov, will remain the same, but includes new and enhanced customer-centric features designed to make it easy for visitors to find the information they need. The previous version of the DHHS website, which focused on the Department’s bureaus and divisions, sunsets after more than 10 years.

The new site features include:

A new search function at the top of each page. The easy-to-use search includes tags and categories, allowing visitors to find the information most relevant to the topics that matter most to them. A “How Can I Help You” box prominently displayed on the homepage, with a list of many of our most requested topics to help people find the information they need in a single click.

Dropdown menus featuring popular programs and services, which allows people to quickly access these programs. This feature allows visitors to find the appropriate program or service even if they do not know the exact name of the program or agency.

New sections include Apply for Assistance, Doing Business with DHHS, and Reports, Regulations & Statistics. These sections house resources that are among the most popular for website visitors. The new approach makes it easy for visitors to find what they’re looking for.

Enhanced accessibility options include the ability to change text size, making the cursor larger, and changing the contrast, text spacing and font. The accessibility panel at the top of the page can be moved to where it makes the most sense for the visitor. The site can be translated into any language supported by Google Translate.

As part of the website redesign, the Department is also unveiling the first DHHS logo, which shows a person surrounded by the supports and services the Department provides to serve our clients and residents.

DHHS has worked extensively to identify any broken links or issues created by the transition to the new site. Any issues or concerns with the website can be sent to the DHHS Web Team email at DHHSWebTeam@dhhs.nh.gov.

To learn more about the features of the new DHHS website and to take a virtual tour, DHHS has created a video to introduce the new website to visitors.