NH DHHS Feb. 25 COVID-19 update: 529 positive results with 59 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 25, 2022, DHHS announced 529 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 24. Today’s results include 386 people who tested positive by PCR test and 143 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (3 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 800; an additional 70 new case from Thursday, February 10 (54 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 627; an additional 47 new cases from Friday, February 11 (18 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 676; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, February 12 (3 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 71; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, February 13 (6 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 12; an additional 43 new cases from Monday, February 14 (23 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 798; an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (16 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 268; an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (10 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 99; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, February 18 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 442; an additional 24 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (0 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 313; and an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (12 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 708. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,130 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 151 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (158), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (122), Strafford (77), Grafton (66), Coos (54), Merrimack (43), Cheshire (37), Carroll (27), Sullivan (27), and Belknap (23) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (59) and Nashua (40). The county of residence is being determined for 74 new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 92 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 297,729 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 25, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 297,729 Recovered 293,226 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,373 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,130 Current Hospitalizations 92

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.