NH DHHS Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: 792 positive results with 91 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, DHHS announced 792 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 6. Today’s results include 380 people who tested positive by PCR test and 412 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 53 new cases from Wednesday, December 1 (25 by PCR and 28 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,364); an additional 14 new cases from Thursday, December 2 (14 by PCR and 0 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,480); and an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, December 4 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,303). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,324 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (174), Merrimack (115), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (88), Strafford (87), Belknap (66), Grafton (64), Sullivan (32), Cheshire (18), Coos (14), and Carroll (13) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (91) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 170,080 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated December 7, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 170,080 Recovered 158,999 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,757 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,324 Current Hospitalizations 441

Death Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 1st, 2021 Female Merrimack 80+ Week of Nov 15th, 2021 Female Rockingham 80+ Week of Nov 15th, 2021 Female Rockingham 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.