NH DHHS COVID-19 weekly update: 2,179 positive results; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 2,179 new positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 8.

For the previous week, DHHS announce 7 additional death(s) related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

There are currently 23 hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 328,064 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 9, 2022, 9 a.m.)

