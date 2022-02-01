NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update Friday-Monday: 3,271 positive results; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 31, 2022, DHHS announced 486 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 30. Results include 410 people who tested positive by PCR test and 76 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 1,598 cases from Friday, January 28 (1,119 by PCR and 479 by antigen test); and 1,187 cases from Saturday, January 29 (1,040 by PCR and 147 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 26 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (1 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,109; an additional 250 new cases from Friday, January 14 (17 by PCR and 233 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,655; an additional 30 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (9 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,710; an additional 64 new cases from Sunday, January 16 (39 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,024; an additional 208 new cases from Monday, January 17 (71 by PCR and 137 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,055; an additional 326 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (173 by PCR and 153 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,099; an additional 169 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (67 by PCR and 102 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,917; an additional 8 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,319; an additional 5 new cases from Friday, January 21 (3 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,923; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (4 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,319; an additional 8 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (8 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,038; an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (10 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,975; and an additional 28 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (14 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,027. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 10,436 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one thousand, two hundred and twenty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (851), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (575), Grafton (436), Merrimack (430), Strafford (386), Cheshire (311), Sullivan (194), Belknap (172), Coos (125), and Carroll (93) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (373) and Nashua (218). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and forty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 303 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 276,856 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 31, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 276,856 Recovered 264,211 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,209 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 10,436 Current Hospitalizations 303

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.