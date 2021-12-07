NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 3,497 positive results with 348 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 6, 2021, DHHS announced 744 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 5. Today’s results include 621 people who tested positive by PCR test and 123 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,452 cases from Friday, December 3 (1,072 by PCR and 380 by antigen test); and 1,301 cases from Saturday, December 4 (1,069 by PCR and 232 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (12 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,423; an additional 165 new cases from Wednesday, December 1 (99 by PCR and 66 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,311; and an additional 17 new cases from Thursday, December 2 (11 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,466. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,671 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight hundred and ninety-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (732), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (518), Merrimack (402), Strafford (377), Cheshire (259), Sullivan (184), Grafton (169), Belknap (104), Carroll (103), and Coos (47) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (348) and Nashua (252). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and eighteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 433 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 169,219 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 169,219 Recovered 157,804 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,744 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,671 Current Hospitalizations 433

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/