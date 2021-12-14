NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 3,191 positive results with 279 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 13, 2021, DHHS announced 701 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 12. Today’s results include 592 people who tested positive by PCR test and 109 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 1,475 cases from Friday, December 10 (1,035 by PCR and 440 by antigen test); and 1,015 cases from Saturday, December 11 (826 by PCR and 189 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 1 new case from Saturday, December 4 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,398; an additional 80 new cases from Sunday, December 5 (64 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 830; an additional 113 new cases from Monday, December 6 (39 by PCR and 74 by antigen test) for a new total of 950; an additional 125 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (93 by PCR and 32 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,318; an additional 42 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (25 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,478; and an additional 97 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (48 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,243. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,086 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nine hundred and forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (785), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (465), Merrimack (422), Strafford (345), Cheshire (243), Grafton (158), Sullivan (143), Carroll (120), Belknap (114), and Coos (77) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (279) and Nashua (261). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and thirty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 454 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 178,099 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 178,099 Recovered 167,225 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,788 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,086 Current Hospitalizations 454

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.