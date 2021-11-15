NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 2,070 positive results over 3 days with192 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 15, 2021, DHHS announced 479 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 14. Today’s results include 374 people who tested positive by PCR test and 105 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 675 cases from Friday, November 12 (463 by PCR and 212 by antigen test); and 916 cases from Saturday, November 13 (704 by PCR and 212 by antigen test) for a three-day total of 2,070 new positive results.

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 128 new cases from Wednesday, November 10 (60 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 950; and an additional 46 new cases from Thursday, November 11 (19 by PCR and 27 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,053. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,295 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six hundred individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (402), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (342), Merrimack (231), Strafford (203), Sullivan (133), Grafton (122), Cheshire (104), Belknap (95), Carroll (77), and Coos (57) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (192) and Nashua (190). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 260 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 146,834 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 146,834 Recovered 138,909 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,630 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,295 Current Hospitalizations 260

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.