NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 1,924 positive results since Oct. 29 with 207 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 1, 2021, DHHS announced 336 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 31.

Today’s results include 242 people who tested positive by PCR test and 94 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 668 cases from Friday, October 29 (444 by PCR and 224 by antigen test); and 678 cases from Saturday, October 30 (502 by PCR and 176 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced one additional new case from Saturday, October 23 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 522; an additional 305 new cases from Sunday, October 24 (239 by PCR and 66 by antigen test) for a new total of 306; an additional 174 new cases from Monday, October 25 (100 by PCR and 74 by antigen test) for a new total of 184; an additional 85 new cases from Tuesday, October 26 (42 by PCR and 43 by antigen test) for a new total of 494; an additional 52 new cases from Wednesday, October 27 (28 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 349; and an additional 33 new cases from Thursday, October 28 (14 by PCR and 19 by antigen test) for a new total of 621.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,948 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are five hundred and fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (364), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (311), Merrimack (257), Strafford (256), Belknap (141), Grafton (124), Cheshire (120), Sullivan (108), Coos (91), and Carroll (90) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (207) and Nashua (124). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and thirty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 193 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 136,775 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 136,775 Recovered 131,259 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,568 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,948 Current Hospitalizations 193

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.