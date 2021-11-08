NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 1,921 positive cases with 205 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 8, 2021, DHHS announced 425 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 7. Today’s results include 333 people who tested positive by PCR test and 92 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 590 cases from Friday, November 5 (397 by PCR and 193 by antigen test); and 906 cases from Saturday, November 6 (662 by PCR and 244 by antigen test) for a weekend total of 1,921 cases.

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 10 new cases from Wednesday, November 3 (5 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 731; and an additional 139 new cases from Thursday, November 4 (103 by PCR and 36 by antigen test) for a new total of 883. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 5,164 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are five hundred and fifty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (377), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (274), Strafford (244), Merrimack (213), Grafton (126), Sullivan (111), Cheshire (110), Belknap (92), Carroll (70), and Coos (36) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (205) and Nashua (118). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 212 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 141,317 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 141,317 Recovered 134,554 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,599 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,164 Current Hospitalizations 212

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.