NH DHHS COVID-19 update for Feb. 11-15: 1,429 positive results with 115 in Manchester; 18 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, DHHS announced 750 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 14. Today’s results include 555 people who tested positive by PCR test and 195 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 611 cases from Friday, February 11 (470 by PCR and 141 by antigen test); 65 cases from Saturday, February 12 (52 by PCR and 13 by antigen test); and 3 cases from Sunday, February 13 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 50 new cases from Monday, January 24 (1 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,484; an additional 232 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (13 by PCR and 219 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,600; an additional 317 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (48 by PCR and 269 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,401; an additional 364 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (81 by PCR and 283 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,438; an additional 54 new cases from Friday, January 28 (22 by PCR and 32 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,705; an additional 18 new cases from Saturday, January 29 (12 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,203; an additional 7 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 509; an additional 13 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (1 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,078; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, February 2 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 874; an additional 1 new case from Friday, February 4 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,146; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, February 7 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 319; an additional 2 new cases from Tuesday, February 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 793; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 763; and an additional 20 new cases from Thursday, February 10 (15 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 551. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

There are now 3,452 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 1,030 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (516), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (285), Merrimack (262), Strafford (229), Grafton (216), Cheshire (174), Belknap (112), Sullivan (103), Carroll (76), and Coos (66) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (115) and Nashua (86). The county of residence is being determined for 275 new cases.

DHHS has also announced eighteen additional deaths related to COVID-19 on 02/14/2022 and 02/15/2022.

On 02/14/2022 NH DHHS identified:

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

On 02/15/2022 NH DHHS identified:

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 15, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 291,083 Recovered 285,315 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,316 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,452 Current Hospitalizations 151

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Oct 4th 2021 Male Grafton 40-49 Week of Jan 3rd, 2022 Female Carroll 50-59 Week of Jan 17th, 2022 Male Coos 70-79 Week of Jan 17th, 2022 Male Hillsborough 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.