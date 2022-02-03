NH DHHS COVID-19 update Feb. 2: 935 positive results with 88 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, DHHS announced 935 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 1. Today’s results include 564 people who tested positive by PCR test and 371 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 229 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (12 by PCR and 217 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,383; an additional 34 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (10 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,969; an additional 131 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (81 by PCR and 50 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,450; an additional 4 new cases from Friday, January 21 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,928; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, January 22 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,320; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, January 23 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 974; an additional 15 new cases from Monday, January 24 (0 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 886; an additional 1 new case from Tuesday, January 25 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,039; an additional 7 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (1 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,982; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,031; an additional 2 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,603; and an additional 30 new cases from Monday, January 31 (8 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 447. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,204 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 562 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (332), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (188), Merrimack (155), Strafford (118), Grafton (89), Cheshire (82), Belknap (53), Carroll (49), Sullivan (41), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (89) and Manchester (88). The county of residence is being determined for 85 new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 278 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 278,691 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 2, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 278,691 Recovered 267,255 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,232 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,204 Current Hospitalizations 278

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 2/2/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

All American Assisted Living 6 6 0 0 Belknap County Nursing Home 7 5 0 0 Bedford Hills Center 14 25 0 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections 10 0 0 0 Cedar Healthcare Center 45 44 0 3 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont 11 28 0 2 Coos County Department of Corrections 9 4 0 0 Cornerstone at Hampton 35 12 0 0 Country Village 12 10 0 0 The Courville at Manchester 34 38 0 6 Courville at Nashua 8 9 0 1 Crestwood Center 3 14 0 0 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 22 10 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 27 31 0 0 Elm Wood Center 8 7 0 0 Epsom Health Center 24 31 0 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 3 5 0 1 Fairview Senior Living Facility 19 21 0 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 277 26 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 22 22 0 0 Grafton County Nursing Home 2 12 0 0 Granite Ledges of Concord 3 4 0 0 Greystone Farm at Salem 11 7 0 1 Hackett Hill Center 32 28 0 0 Hanover Hill Healthcare Center 9 11 0 0 Harris Hill Center 13 23 0 1 Havenwood Heritage Heights 9 40 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 245 18 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 38 31 0 0 Keene Center 3 7 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 43 40 0 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living 3 8 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 31 29 0 1 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 19 28 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 6 12 0 0 Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center 21 37 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 40 59 0 0 NH Veterans Home 6 10 0 0 Oceanside Center 17 28 0 0 Partridge House Genesis 4 3 0 0 Pheasantwood Center 14 5 0 0 Pine Rock Manor Senior Living 14 2 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 47 15 0 0 Ridgewood Center 14 19 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 8 17 0 0 Riverwoods At Exeter 6 49 0 0 Rochester Manor 17 16 0 2 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 19 13 0 0 Salem Haven 32 33 0 6 Sartwell Place Assisted Living 6 0 0 0 Spring Village Assisted Living 19 7 0 0 St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing 5 5 0 0 Strafford County Jail 70 29 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 18 22 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 3 10 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (1/25/2022) 1 4 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Cheshire County Department of Corrections (10/13/2021) 12 0 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 9 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Harvest Hill Assisted Living (12/23/2021) 34 6 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/3/2022) 33 11 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (12/22/2021) 24 18 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (1/28/2022) 4 7 0 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility (1/25/2022) 20 1 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home (1/28/2022) 38 17 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare (12/16/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (9/27/2021) 11 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rochester Manor (1/12/2022) 8 7 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 Rosewood Manor Assisted Living (1/13/2022) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/12/2022) 3 2 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summercrest Senior Living 13 5 0 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Wheelock Terrace (12/28/2021) 4 1 0 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (1/3/2022) 7 17 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.