NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 979 positive results with 155 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 17, 2021, DHHS announced 979 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, December 16. Today’s results include 713 people who tested positive by PCR test and 266 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 59 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (42 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,416; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (1 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,633; an additional 8 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (4 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,330; an additional 35 new cases from Friday, December 10 (29 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,575; an additional 36 new cases from Saturday, December 11 (29 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,077; an additional 30 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (25 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 741; an additional 88 new cases from Monday, December 13 (57 by PCR and 31 by antigen test) for a new total of 949; an additional 46 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (26 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,178; and an additional 53 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (7 by PCR and 46 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,179. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,203 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and ninety-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (289), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (165), Merrimack (146), Cheshire (120), Strafford (76), Sullivan (63), Grafton (62), Belknap (42), Carroll (41), and Coos (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (155) and Nashua (78). The county of residence is being determined for eighty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 456 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 183,056 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 183,056 Recovered 172,017 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,836 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,203 Current Hospitalizations 456

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.