June 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 49 new positive cases with 11 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, June 13, 2020, DHHS announced 49 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,299 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 63 percent being female and 37 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (30), Rockingham (5), Belknap (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (1).

Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 513 (10 percent) of 5,299 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,299 Recovered 3,905 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 318 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,076 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 513 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 71 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 96,421 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 15,631 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,950 Persons with Test Pending at NH (see 3 below) 1,120 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,775

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 372 610 531 345 101 316 578 408 LabCorp 365 318 109 303 408 518 297 331 Quest Diagnostics 533 378 558 234 954 838 845 620 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 209 198 83 61 215 122 327 174 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 35 233 301 307 239 392 n/a** 251 Other Laboratory* 21 31 10 16 25 6 26 19 Total 1,535 1,768 1,592 1,266 1,942 2,192 2,073 1,767 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 Daily Average LabCorp 24 11 0 1 45 21 32 19 Quest Diagnostics 247 45 239 272 266 281 327 240 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 29 7 0 23 30 29 32 21 Other Laboratory* 16 6 4 4 11 21 4 9 Total 316 69 243 300 352 352 395 290

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.