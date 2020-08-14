NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 43 new positive results with 13 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 14, 2020, DHHS announced 43 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,964 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (7), Cheshire (3), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (7).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 706 (10 percent) of 6,964 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,964 Recovered 6,218 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 423 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 323 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 706 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 13 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 181,285 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,458 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 39,544 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 457 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,800

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 806 386 460 306 207 932 695 542 LabCorp 653 607 733 382 558 897 298 590 Quest Diagnostics 325 366 909 833 876 1,566 661 791 Mako Medical 7 0 15 1 2 11 29 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 871 812 569 302 250 689 689 597 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 162 127 148 158 225 154 92 152 Other Laboratory* 66 50 102 58 396 107 55 119 Total 2,890 2,348 2,936 2,040 2,514 4,356 2,519 2,800 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 Daily Average LabCorp 14 18 3 4 21 23 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 94 87 55 38 48 126 77 75 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 14 4 0 12 16 12 12 10 Other Laboratory* 8 2 0 23 5 9 1 7 Total 130 111 58 77 90 170 90 104

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.