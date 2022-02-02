NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 417 positive results with 27 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, DHHS announced 417 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 31. Today’s results include 175 people who tested positive by PCR test and 242 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 4 new cases from Friday, January 14 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,659; an additional 1 new case from Monday, January 17 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,056; an additional 55 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (0 by PCR and 55 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,154; an additional 18 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (6 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,935; an additional 1 new case from Friday, January 21 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,924; and an additional 3 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,601. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,104 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 169 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (110), Grafton (65), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Merrimack (46), Strafford (39), Coos (33), Belknap (27), Carroll (18), Cheshire (13), and Sullivan (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for 51 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 292 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 277,355 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 1, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 277,355 Recovered 266,028 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,223 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,104 Current Hospitalizations 292

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 1st, 2021 Male Grafton 50-59 Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 60-69 Week of Dec 27th, 2021 Female Rockingham 60-69 Week of Jan 3rd, 2022 Male Carroll 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.