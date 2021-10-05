NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 3-day total of 1,200 positive results with 110 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, October 4, 2021, DHHS announced 226 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 3. Today’s results include 168 people who tested positive by PCR test and 58 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 664 cases from Friday, October 1 (470 by PCR and 194 by antigen test); and 310 cases from Saturday, October 2 (187 by PCR and 123 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, September 29 (4 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 527, and an additional 80 new cases from Thursday, September 20 (54 by PCR and 26 by antigen test) for a new total of 501. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,502 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and sixty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (234), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (158), Merrimack (142), Strafford (118), Sullivan (104), Cheshire (68), Coos (65), Belknap (64), Carroll (56), and Grafton (52) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (110) and Nashua (70). The county of residence is being determined for fifty new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 141 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 122,054 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 4, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 122,054 Recovered 117,067 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,485 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,502 Current Hospitalizations 141

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.