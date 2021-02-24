NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 259 positive results with 21 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, DHHS announced 259 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Today’s results include 136 people who tested positive by PCR test and 123 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,728 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/22: 259 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 36 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (53), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Grafton (23), Strafford (18), Merrimack (17), Carroll (15), Cheshire (11), Coos (8), Belknap (7), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 112 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 73,923 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 73,923 Recovered 70,040 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,155 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,728 Current Hospitalizations 112 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 623,954 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,467 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,376 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 288

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 92 770 779 463 476 220 3 400 LabCorp 716 647 683 584 389 565 309 556 Quest Diagnostics 595 635 719 582 671 442 304 564 Mako Medical 377 29 1 10 283 0 87 112 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 664 398 448 351 374 186 314 391 NorDX Laboratory 690 385 668 360 257 167 53 369 Broad Institute 4,846 3,106 3,821 4,614 4,157 699 1,171 3,202 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 406 343 742 421 357 269 332 410 Other Laboratory* 538 257 297 274 303 201 213 298 University of New Hampshire** 3,913 3,636 3,912 3,499 2,408 70 3,830 3,038 Total 12,837 10,206 12,070 11,158 9,675 2,819 6,616 9,340 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 Daily Average LabCorp 31 8 17 13 11 5 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 25 17 13 17 20 0 7 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 7 8 5 3 0 10 5 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 5 9 15 2 0 4 6 Total 69 37 47 50 37 5 21 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.