NH DHHS COVID-19 holiday weekend update: 4,147 positive results since Nov. 24 with 402 in Manchester

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 29, 2021, DHHS announced 680 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 28. Today’s results include 544 people who tested positive by PCR test and 136 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,049 cases from Wednesday, November 24 (778 by PCR and 271 by antigen test); 1,011 cases from Thursday, November 25 (716 by PCR and 295 by antigen test); 822 cases from Friday, November 26 (625 by PCR and 197 by antigen test); and 585 cases from Saturday, November 27 (447 by PCR and 138 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 69 new cases from Friday, November 19 (55 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,285; an additional 53 new cases from Saturday, November 20 (33 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,249; an additional 31 new cases from Sunday, November 21 (23 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 634; an additional 195 new cases from Monday, November 22 (157 by PCR and 38 by antigen test) for a new total of 757; and an additional 159 new cases from Tuesday, November 23 (91 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,170. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,078 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one thousand, one hundred and seventy-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (863), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (702), Merrimack (486), Strafford (407), Grafton (284), Sullivan (253), Cheshire (251), Belknap (214), Carroll (152), and Coos (83) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (402) and Nashua (288). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and sixty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced eleven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 377 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 160,287 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 29, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 160,287 Recovered 151,515 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,694 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,078 Current Hospitalizations 377

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.