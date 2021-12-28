NH DHHS COVID-19 holiday weekend update: 3,657 positive results with 433 in Manchester; 30 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 27, 2021, DHHS announced 380 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 26. Today’s results include 236 people who tested positive by PCR test and 144 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 1,378 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (950 by PCR and 428 by antigen test); 1,275 new cases from Friday, December 24 (1,009 by PCR and 266 by antigen test); and 624 new cases from Saturday, December 25 (605 by PCR and 19 by antigen test);

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 57 new cases from Saturday, December 18 (52 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,812; an additional 28 new cases from Sunday, December 19 (18 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,296; an additional 99 new cases from Monday, December 20 (55 by PCR and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 776; an additional 300 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (198 by PCR and 102 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,299; and an additional 122 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (69 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,210. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,026 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight hundred and twenty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (954), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (580), Merrimack (373), Strafford (302), Cheshire (232), Grafton (197), Belknap (176), Carroll (122), Sullivan (120), and Coos (37) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (433) and Nashua (281). The county of residence is being determined for four hundred and fifty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

4 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

5 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 397 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 194,470 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 194,470 Recovered 184,537 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,907 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,026 Current Hospitalizations 397

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.